5 Reasons Why Black Widow is the Best Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Since her first appearance in Iron Man 2 in 2010, Black Widow AKA Natasha Romanoff has been one of the most important characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow was a spy and assassin turned SHIELD agent, who then became a superhero to save the world along with the rest of the Avengers. Unfortunately, in Avengers: Endgame, she sacrificed her life for the soul stone, which helped the Avengers defeat Thanos.

In Black Widow (2021), which took place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Natasha confront her past. Teaming up with her former ‘family,’ Natasha fights a draconian villain who takes away young women’s free will.

Through various MCU films, we have found out that Natasha is the best Avenger ever. Here are 5 reasons why:

Black Widow doesn’t have super powers but she’s still a hero

Black Widow is human; she does not possess any super powers. Her fierce spirit and strength has grown under years of training. She is not as strong as Hulk or Thor, as durable as Captain America and she also does not have the incredible marksmanship that Hawkeye does. Nonetheless, she’s always been pivotal in helping the Avengers save the Earth.

She’s quick-thinking

Black Widow thinks on her feet better than anyone. From keeping Steve Rodgers safe and hidden from the Hydra S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in a new era to trick Steve into not physically taking the hard drive from her in the hospital in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Widow has been incredible during such moments that demand quick thinking and it’s a skill she is definitively better at than anyone else on her team.

Her willingness to sacrifice her own life

Black Widow, when presented with the situation in Avengers: Endgame, understood it; she knew that it had to be her and chose to sacrifice her own life. She wouldn’t have been able to live with herself if she let him die. Hence, she looked at the bigger picture and made an executive decision that saved her best friend’s life. Owing to the decision she made, Hawkeye had the opportunity to raise his kids and go back to his family.

She coordinated the heroes across the galaxy

When things were at their worst in Avengers: Endgame, someone had to step up and coordinate with the heroes. Natasha became that person as she made a constant effort to keep everyone involved and apprised of what was going on. While Steve Rogers was helping in other ways, Tony Stark was retired and Thor was dealing with his depression, Black Widow remained on the frontline.

Black Widow is the most reliable Avenger

Tony Stark had a tendency to do what he wanted (like helping to create Ultron), Captain America did not understand the world due to which he was indecisive and Hulk could not be counted on because of his unpredictable behaviour and temper. Black Widow was the Avengers’ rock. The stages of grief that each Avenger went through when she died proved that. Natasha was more than just their teammate. She was their big sister. The one you went to for whatever you needed. The Avengers won’t be the same without her.

Black Widow streams on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

