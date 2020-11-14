5 Reasons Why Grey’s Anatomy is the Most Loved Medical Drama Show

A team of famous doctors from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle are returning to your screens with yet another exciting season packed with fascinating new medical cases and intense personal-life drama that they tackle along with the challenges of the pandemic. The longest-running medical drama show Grey’s Anatomy has enraptured audiences for 16 years with its evergreen characters including Meredith Grey and Miranda Bailey among others, and unforgettable dialogues like “You are my person”.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 13th November 2020 is all set to come back with an array of mind blowing episodes loaded. Ahead of its return, here’s a look at why Grey’s Anatomy continues to be one of the most loved shows in the world created and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Iconic Friendships

Meredith and Cristina, Derek and Mark, Meredith and Alex – there have been several iconic friendships through the 16 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy so far. These duos have had each others’ backs at all times, and taught us all at least a lesson or two about friendships.

Fascinating Medical Cases

Whether it’s an inoperable tumor, a man stuck in cement or a bomb planted inside a body, every new season of Grey’s Anatomy has such dreadful yet fascinating cases that you can’t help but be hooked on to the show to know what happens next.

Unforgettable Dialogues

“You’re my person”, “It’s a beautiful day to save lives”, “Pick me, choose me, love me” – the series has dialogues and quotes that are etched in the memories of its viewers.

The Romances

You can’t talk about Grey’s Anatomy and not talk about the romances. The journeys that these couples take are so relatable that they make you laugh and cry with them, and reflect on your own real-life relationships.

Evergreen Characters

There have been over 100 characters in the show across 16 seasons. Yet still, names (read: McDreamy and McSteamy) that are no longer a part of the series continue to be spoken about due to the impact that their characters left on the show and its fans.