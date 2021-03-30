5 Reasons Why People Can’t Stop Talking about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The all new Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got off to a grand start! Still wondering what the hype is all about? Here are 5 reasons why you must watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as new episodes release every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and additionally in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

During the stirring end of Avengers: Endgame, the original Captain America aka Steve Rogers handed over his shield to Falcon aka Sam Wilson before travelling back in time to live his happily ever after with Peggy Carter. Interestingly, Sam Wilson does not hold on to the coveted shield - watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and find out what happens to it!

If the action featured in the two-minute trailer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier can get your heart racing, imagine the intensity of the six-episode series. Even as the evil powers are trying to ensure that ‘super heroes don’t exist’, Sam Wilson aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are teaming up in a globe-trotting thriller in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Every episode of the Marvel series is packed with thrilling action that you just don’t want to miss.

The previous series WandaVision was yet another proof that Marvel just keeps getting better with every new title and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier promises to be no different. Having already captured the interest of millions with its season opener, fans are already looking forward to what’s coming next and if you’re still waiting to jump on to the Marvel bandwagon, you can catch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and all the other Marvel titles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed the all new Captain America – John Walker, better known as US Agent in the Marvel comics is portrayed by Wyatt Russell. The fans’ love for Steve Rogers, the original Captain America who went back in time, was pretty evident with their strong reaction to seeing someone else in the iconic Captain America suit.

A Marvel title is incomplete without the villain, and the group causing mayhem in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are known as the Flag-Smashers, masked anarchists who believe in a world without borders. Their cause isn’t the problem as much as their ways, which are clearly focused on violence and destruction. Originally seen as one villain in the comics, watch the series now to find out more about this new addition to the MCU.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and in 4 languages on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.