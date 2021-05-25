5 Reasons Why We Believe 'Eternals' is the Most Diverse Marvel Film Till Date

The Eternals teaser was launched on Monday evening stoking major fan frenzy. Lovers of the superhero films and Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t wait to watch the movie in cinema halls come November and the hype for it is very real. The teaser gives a closer glimpse of what is in store from Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s extravaganza and fans are here for it. Not just the visual spectacle that it offers, Eternals is also being hailed as one of the most diverse films from the MCU till date. Earlier, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had stressed on increasing diversity in his cinematic universe and seems like the first steps are in the right direction.

Salma Hayek defies ageism

Salma Hayek is playing a superhero in Eternals. She may be the first woman in her 50s to wear a suit. Originally, her character in the comic books is typically a younger, white man, which has been changed for the film. She will also be the first Mexican woman to appear in a superhero role.

Kumail Nanjiani on Eternals’ representation

Kumail had earlier shared that a scene features his character with 50 other South Asian actors in a Bollywood dance sequence. A glimpse of it is also shared in the Eternals trailer. Kumail shared that he was glad to be doing that particular scene. He said that it had a “strong sense of representation."

The Asian factor

The Asian region is one of the biggest markets of revenue for the Marvel films and with Chloe Zhao directing Eternals, she becomes the first South Asian to direct an MCU film.

Diverse cast

Marvel’s Eternals may be the most diverse in casting till date as far as Marvel films go. Initial MCU films predominantly featured White male cast members. With the passage of time, women and actors of colour made their presence felt and with Eternals and Shang Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings, the push for a more diverse cast in MCU is starting to become a reality. The Eternals’ diverse cast also draws from the comic book.

The gender factor

Sprite, played by Lia Ryan McHugh in Eternals, is said to be a male character in the Eternals comic books. However, at times, Sprite also appears to be gender fluid. Gender identities finding ample representation is also one of the focus points of MCU Phase 4 and with Sprite, it seems to be finally happening.

Also, Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Phastos in Eternals, is the first openly gay character in a Marvel film. His husband in the film will be played by Haaz Sleiman.

