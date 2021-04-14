5 Recent Actor-Producer Fallout on Indian TV

Actors and producers have to work together to lead a show to high ratings. However, sometimes, issues arise between the two and actor playing pivotal role gets replaced by another actor. The reason varies from fees to roles and working hours.

Here is a list of some actors and producers who had a dispute in recent times:

Neha has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Neha played the role of Anjali Bhabhi for 12 long years and lately felt ‘discipline’ and ‘decorum’ were not maintained on the sets. Asit reverted that people have to let go off the ‘ego’. He also said that there were no major issues with Neha.

Surprisingly, the two participated in the same season of Bigg Boss. During their stint, Shilpa held Vikas responsible for her quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. She was also heard using terms like ‘casting couch’. On the other hand, Vikas said that the actress was demanding more fees than what was mentioned in the contract.

After three months of nationwide lockdown, the shooting of television shows were started. However, Ritvik was apprehensive of returning to the sets of Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke amid the pandemic. The producer found it ‘unprofessional’ and replaced the actor in the daily soap.

Disha played the character of Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and went on a maternity leave 3 years ago. Earlier, there were reports that the deal did not fell through and the actress has permanently bid adieu to the show. Recently Asit said that ‘during this pandemic few things are not possible’.

Recently, Cezanne Khan replaced Vivian as Harman in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The latter had quit the show last year and the makers were trying to get him back. As per reports, despite several efforts it did not happen and the makers had to find a replacement.

