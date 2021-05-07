5 Recently Released Comedy Films and Shows to Stream in These Trying Times

With the second wave of the coronavirus, people are again confined to their homes to ensure their safety. In these difficult times, binge-watching has proved to be a good source of distraction and comfort for people trying to cope up with the tragedy all around. Here, we have compiled a list of some recent comedy releases, that you can stream from the comfort of your homes.

LOL - Hasse toh Phasse

LOL - Hasse toh Phasse is a comedy stint on Amazon Prime that can remind one of the settings of the reality show Bigg Boss. IT puts comedians who are at the pinnacle of their career in a house, and throw a challenge towards them- the challenge of not laughing. The one to laugh gets a warning, followed by elimination from the house. the show stars comedians like Sunil Grover, Mallika Dua, Gaurav Gera, Cyrus Broacha, Kusha Kapila, among others and has Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani as its hosts.

Jathi Ratnalu

This Telegu comedy film tells the story of three friends heading from Jogipet to Hyderabad to experience city life. Things don’t pan out smoothly for them as they end up in jail for a crime they did not commit. Their attempts of coming out of the complex situation ensure a laughter-riot. The film features famous standup comedian Naveen Polishetty, Telegu comedian Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

The Mitchell family’s road trip takes a detour when they are faced with the challenge of saving the Earth from a robot uprising. The awkwardness of the dysfunctional family coupled with their adventures to save humanity makes it a delightful watch. The animated action-comedy stars the voice of Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, and others.

Zombie Reddy

A zombie film based on the coronavirus pandemic might be the last thing someone wants to see right now, but the moments of humour and hilarity in the Telegu film Zombie Reddy makes it a light-hearted watch during these tough times. It follows a game developer and hid friends who attempt to escape from a zombie apocalypse in the region of Rayalaseema. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film is said to be the first zombie film in the Telegu industry. It stars south actors Sajja Teja and Anandhi in pivotal roles.

Hello Charlie

This Jackie Shroff and Aadar Jain starter film takes the audiences on a hilarious journey as a fraudster attempts to escape the city dressed as a caged gorilla. Chaos unfolds when a real gorilla who escapes from a crashed plane is also declared wanted. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Hello Charlie also features debutante Shhloka Pandit.

