5 Romantic Punjabi Films That'll Make You Laugh, Cry and Sing Along This Valentine's Weekend

Punjabis are known to be a large-hearted community who are not afraid to express their feelings. That reflects in the cinema they make, too. If you are looking for romantic films to watch over the Valentine's Day weekend, we suggest you check out these hit films from Punjabi cinema that are high on emotion, drama romance and comedy. These romantic films also come with soulful songs that have their own fandom.

Qismat (2018)

One of the most popular romantic films from recent years, Qismat became a blockbuster despite being an extremely emotional story. The film’s story spawned from a single titled Qismat released by Ammy Virk, starring Sargun Mehta in its music video, which got huge success. They went on to star as the lead pair in the film, playing out the roles of star-crossed lovers to perfection. The film starts off on a lighter note and gets heartbreakingly tragic in the second half. With extremely popular songs by B Praak and Ammy Virk in its soundtrack, Qismat became the fifth highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. This tearjerker will tug at your heartstrings, so keep tissues handy.

Sufna (2020)

This film released on Valentine’s Day last year, so it is totally targeted at couples celebrating the day of love. Starring Ammy Virk and debutante Tania, Sufna chronicles the story of a young man who fall in love with the cotton picker in his village. Ammy plays the role of Jeet, a carefree young man, and Tania plays Teg, a poor labourer working in the fields, who fall in love with each other. However, they face several difficulties to maintain their relationship. Sufna's soundtrack was composed by B Praak and the lyrics were penned by Jaani, their collaboration leading to several hit tracks. The film was also a box office success upon release.

Nikka Zaildar (2016)

This Punjabi romantic comedy film stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in the main lead roles. Yadwinder aka Nikka (Ammy Virk) is from a wealthy landlord family in rural Punjab and is a student at a college in Patiala. He falls for Manraj (Sonam Bajwa) but she refuses to engage romantically with him saying that she would only marry a guy that her family chooses for her. Nikka tries to manipulate situations to get closer to Manraj, which results in a comedy of errors. It’s a total entertainer if you are looking for a break from emotional stuff.

Jatt & Juliet (2012)

This is one of the most popular Punjabi films that became a blockbuster and broke records with its sequel, too. Fateh Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), an Indian villager is crazy about marrying a Canadian girl to get citizenship of Canada, while Pooja (Neeru Bajwa) is a classy modern girl wants to go to Canada to study fashion designing. Fate brings them together and they fall on love inadvertently. Upon release, the film became a massive blockbuster at the box office and also won multiple awards, sealing the stardom of Dosanjh in Punjabi cinema. The film spawned a sequel the following year, titled Jatt & Juliet 2 featuring most of the same cast and crew. This was the first time a sequel was made in Punjabi films.

Kala Shah Kala (2019)

This one is a comic yet heartwarming story of a dark-skinned man finding love. The film follows the story of Lovely, a happy and charming guy who struggles to find the love of his life because of his dark complexion. A marriage is arranged for him with a beautiful girl, who is secretly in love with someone else. Lovely, out of the goodness of his heart, agrees to cooperate with his wife so she go back to the man she loves. Eventually what happens in the end is an easy guess, but the film is worth a watch for its hilarious dialogues and the exploration of Indians' obsession with fair skin. Binnu Dhillon’s performance as Lovely has been praised by viewers.