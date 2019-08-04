5 Songs You Must Revisit on Kishore Kumar's 90th Birth Anniversary

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar ruled the Hindi film industry with his music for several decades. From romantic to sad to peppy numbers, Kishore Kumar has given Bollywood songs, which are evergreen.

Born on August 4, 1929, as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, he changed his name to Kishore Kumar. Not just Hindi, Kumar sang in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu.

His unreleased last song was sold for Rs 15.6 lakh at the Osian's Cinefan Auction, New Delhi in 2012.

Not just singer, Kumar was also music director, lyricist, actor, film producer, director and screenwriter.

On Kishore Kumar's 90th birth anniversary, we're looking back at five of his most memorable tracks.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani: The song was composed by Sachin Dev Burman and was sung by Kishore Kumar. Penned by Anand Bakshi, the song was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. R D Burman finished composing the song after his father S D Burman fell ill.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge: Composed by R D Burman with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and is considered to be one of the finest Hindi composition ever. The song perfectly captures the humour and pathos in the life of a nautch-girl whose every move is looked down upon by the society.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass: The song from the Bollywood thriller directed by Vijay Anand and starring Dharmendra, Rakhee and Shatrughan Sinha among others, was so popular that it has been recreated many times since the original released and remains one of the most popular love songs ever.

Hamein Tumse Pyar Kitna: Composed by R D Burman, the song written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, featured twice in the film once sung by Parveen Sultana and the other time by Kishore Kumar. In fact, Kumar's rendition of the love ballad earned him a Filmfare nomination for it.

Mere Samne Wali Khidki: Considered to be one of the best comedy movies to be ever made in Hindi cinema, what sets the film apart for Kishore Kumar was the fact that he both acted and sang in the film. The song Mere Samne Wali Khidki, picturised on Sunil Dutt singing to woo Saira Banu with Kishore Kumar rendering the vocals from behind the door is one of the highlights of the film, apart from being a wonderful composition.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.