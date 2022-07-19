5 South Indian Actresses Who Embraced Another Religion

Over the years, several Indian celebs have converted or practised different religions due to personal beliefs or reasons. Talking specifically about South Indian actresses, here is a list of actresses from the industry who have converted to different religions:

Nayanthara:

Hailed as the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara was born to Malayali Syrian Christian parents. She reportedly converted to Hinduism on August 7, 2011, at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai. Nayanthara’s real name is Diana Mariam Kurien.

Jyothika

Born as Sadanah to a Punjabi father and Muslim Mother, it is known that Jyothika has mixed faith in all religions. There is no information available about her legal conversion to any other religion. Actress Nagma is her half-sister and she exchanged vows with actor Suriya as per Hindu traditions.

Khushbu Sundar

Born as Nakhat Khan in a Muslim family, Khushbu after marrying filmmaker Sundar C. converted to Hinduism and now goes by the name Khushbu Sundar.

Nagma

After finding faith in Christianity, Nagma converted to baptism in 2007. She is known for her Telugu films Allari Alludu with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Gharana Mogudu with Chiranjeevi. Her real name is Nandita Arvind Morarji.

Monica

Monica was born to a Hindu father and a Catholic mother. However, she accepted Islam and changed her name to M.G. Raheema. She revealed that she liked the principles of Islam, and hence converted to this religion.

Apart from these aforementioned actresses, many other actors and actresses from Indian cinema have embraced different religions.

