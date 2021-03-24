5 Stand-up Comics Who are Equally Good in Movies

The stand-up comedy scene in our country is gaining traction, thanks to the video streaming platforms and OTT platforms. Comedians like Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath and many more have become household names for the youth, and their rising popularity and talent has given them a space in the world of film and web series as well.

Today we take a look at some of the comedians who after leaving the audience in splits in their stand-ups have managed to keep up their appeal even in films and series.

Vir Das

He has quite a few films to his name, such as Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company, Mastizaade, and Go Goa Gone. And recently, he starred as the protagonist in a Netflix series Hasmukh, which he co-wrote. He can also be seen in a lot of other Bollywood films like Revolver Rani, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Mumbai Calling, and Namastey London. Vir has also done a couple of stand-up specials for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Kanan Gill

He rose to fame by reviewing movies with fellow comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath in their YouTube show called Pretentious Movie Reviews. Since then it has been a smooth sail for him in the world of comedy with new shows, gigs, his own comedy special Keep It Real, and Yours Sincerely. And when he ventured into the world of acting, he was successful in keeping up his charm there as well. In 2017 Kanan made his Bollywood debut alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the film Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy. He essayed the character of Sonakshi Sinha’s friend in the film.

Zakir Khan

He has been a prominent name since 2012, after his win in Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand Up Comedian competition. He had also been an integral part of On Air with AIB, a news comedy show that used to stream on Hotstar. After bagging his Amazon special Haq Se Single, Khan also ventured into the world of acting with the Amazon Prime web series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Not only did he star as the protagonist in it, but he also wrote it. The series is returning this week with its second season.

Sumukhi Suresh

She has made a splash in the comedy world with her hilarious sketches, and the characters she portrays. She also launched her own video series on YouTube called Behti Naak, where she essayed the character of a 10-year-old girl Behti Naak. After the videos became viral, she was approached by Amazon Prime Videos for the web series Pushpavalli, where she played the titular character. The series opened to positive reviews.

Biswa Kalyan Rath

There is no doubt that Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the most popular and frequently watched stand-up comedians of our time. Biswa was initially seen beside Kanan Gill in Pretentious Movie Reviews, where the duo used to review yesteryear Bollywood movies. Just like Kanan, he had also quit Engineering to pursue comedy as a full-time job. Since then he has been doing several stand-up gigs, shows and also has two Amazon singles to his name. And he, too, made his venture in the world of cinema with a cameo in the 2016 teen comedy, Brahman Naman. Biswa was also seen in the web-series Laakhon Mein Ek as the character of Professor Tripathi.