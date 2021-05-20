5 Tamil Thriller Web Series to Binge Before November Story

Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer November Story that revolves around a novelist with Alzheimer’s found at a murder scene, is all set to have its OTT release. With a plot point that sounds promising, expectations are high from this Ram Subramanian directorial web series. But before you start binging it, here is a list of some recent Tamil web series with an equally intriguing plot.

Vella Raja

Directed by Guhan Senniappan, Vella Raja is the first Amazon Original in Tamil and it was dubbed in Hindi. It follows a cat and mouse chase between an honest police officer Theresa and a drug mafia Deva through the lanes of Chennai.

Iru Dhuruvam

Another cop thriller, Iru Dhuruvam revolves around a police officer determined to catch a serial killer in the city of Chennai who carves the number 6 after every murder scene, which is a reference to the Tamil literary text Thirukkural. The officer’s attempt in detecting the killings along with his sidekick and chasing the psychopath killer throughout the nine episodes of the mini-series manages to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Kallachirippu

When a 24-year-old woman is forced into an arranged marriage and she unintentionally takes her husband’s life, her life takes an unexpected turn. Apart from having the perfect setting for a thriller story, this web series directed by Rohit Nandakumar has a varied range of themes like homosexual love, abortion, lust and pornography. It is an intriguing watch as it becomes difficult for the audience to identify the actual culprit.

Kannamoochi

A single mother loses her deaf and mute daughter after relocating to Chennai from Bangalore in this horror thriller web series directed by Avinaash Hariharan. To find her daughter, the mother must solve the mystery behind a murder that happened twenty years ago in the same apartment complex they shifted to.

Auto Shankar

Based on true incidents, Auto Shankar is set against the backdrop of Chennai (then Madras) from 1985 to 1995 and follows an auto driver who gets involved in illegal activities. The titular character, who was once a dreaded criminal ends up receiving the death penalty, and that is where the series starts. It then traces back to his life, showing his rise, dominance and ultimate fall. The series is directed by Ranga Yali and stars Appani Sarath in the titular role.

