5 Things I Love That Aren't People: Sonam, Varun, Ayushmann are Playing This Fun Twitter Game
Bollywood celebs are taking over the internet with a fun game named '5 Things I Love That Aren't People'.
While Sonam revealed that a good cup of coffee and a great book, not setting an alarm for the next morning, Instagram filters, a moment you finish a workout and eat pav bhaji are the things she loves. Varun said he loves beaches, movies, music, sports, puppies. Further, Sonam nominated her Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salman and cousin Arjun Kapoor.
5 things I love that aren't people— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 21, 2018
1. A good cup of coffee and a great book
2. Not setting an alarm for the next morning
3. Instagram filters
4. The moment you finish a workout…
5. and eat Pav Bhaji
I nominate: @dulQuer @arjunk26 https://t.co/VeothAsTIX
Thank u for nominating me @RajkummarRao. 5 things I love that aren’t people. Beaches, movies, music, sports, puppies. I nominate my #kalank leading ladies @sonakshisinha @aliaa08 @MadhuriDixit https://t.co/SiQOcGfiAi— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2018
Her father Anil Kapoor was nominated for the game by Madhuri Dixit. He said that he loves cinema, food, fitness, sports and travel. While Madhuri wrote movies, dance, music, ocean and tennis as her answer.
Thank you for nominating me @MadhuriDixit .— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 23, 2018
5 things I love that aren’t people -
Cinema
Food
Fitness
Sports
Travel ✈️
I further nominate - @AnupamPKher @sonamakapoor and @HarshKapoor_ https://t.co/0cWGzVeMlb
Likewise, Ayushmann Khurrana who was also nominated by Madhuri revealed five things he loves that aren't people as music, books, mountains, food, stationery. Going by the custom, he further nominated his brother Aparshakti Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap and co-star Bhumi Pednekar.
Thank you for nominating me @MadhuriDixit maam. 5 things i love that aren’t people are -— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 23, 2018
Music,
Books,
Mountains,
Food,
Stationery.
And i further nominate @Aparshakti, @tahira_k and @bhumipednekar https://t.co/69k8ufzRZg
Also, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan was nominated by multiple celebs for the game. She named the Himalaya, crisp clean air, food, her cats and London as things she loves and nominated Vinta Nanda for the same.
5 things I love that aren’t people 1. The Himalaya.. 2. Crisp clean air. https://t.co/ZgWp633wsl 4. My cats 5. London I nominate @vintananda @koelscouch— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) November 17, 2018
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has also been nominated by Varun Dhawan but the actress is yet to respond.
Here are other Bollywood actors who participated in this fun Twitter game.
Thank you for nominating me Queen @MadhuriDixit— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 24, 2018
5 things I love that aren’t people -
1. Shyloh
2. Living my dreams
3. When someone tells me I’ve inspired them
4. Being able to help someone
5. Making a difference
I further nominate @niteshtiwari22 @mohit11481 @remodsouza https://t.co/V28oAFa5HF
5 things I love again that aren't people!! So here you go:— Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) November 17, 2018
1. Travelling to countries where people don't speak in English !
2. Chowmien from Chung Fa in Lucknow
3. Evening chai at Naseer sirs
4. Performing at @PrithviTheatre
5. Drive n Paan after dinner
I nominate @Soni_Razdan
List 5 things u love (not people) then tag 5 to take the thread forward!— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) November 16, 2018
Thanks @amul_mohan
*Gulaab jamun without the pista in the middle
*Cricket
*travelling
*sneakers
*green uncle chips
I nominate @humasqureshi @taapsee @AahanaKumra @abhilashthapli @mudassar_as_is
Thank you for nominating me Chota . 5 things I love that aren’t people 1. My dogs 2. Movies 3. Making movies 4. Life 5. Indian junk food - I further nominate @emraanhashmi @S1dharthM @UditaGoswami1— Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) November 24, 2018
❤️❤️❤️ @sonamohapatra 5 things I love that aren’t people :— Onir (@IamOnir) November 16, 2018
1) mountains
2) steamed pork Momo’s
3) reading
4) making love I
5) filmmaking
And I tag @sanjaysuri @kubrasait @devduttmyth @diandrasoares13 @ASSublime https://t.co/rm8f71UsEq
