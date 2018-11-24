GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5 Things I Love That Aren't People: Sonam, Varun, Ayushmann are Playing This Fun Twitter Game

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Ayushmann, Sonam, Varun/ Instagram
Bollywood celebs are taking over the internet with a fun game named '5 Things I Love That Aren't People'. So far actors like Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ayushmann Khurrana among others have participated in the game.

While Sonam revealed that a good cup of coffee and a great book, not setting an alarm for the next morning, Instagram filters, a moment you finish a workout and eat pav bhaji are the things she loves. Varun said he loves beaches, movies, music, sports, puppies. Further, Sonam nominated her Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salman and cousin Arjun Kapoor.







Her father Anil Kapoor was nominated for the game by Madhuri Dixit. He said that he loves cinema, food, fitness, sports and travel. While Madhuri wrote movies, dance, music, ocean and tennis as her answer.




Likewise, Ayushmann Khurrana who was also nominated by Madhuri revealed five things he loves that aren't people as music, books, mountains, food, stationery. Going by the custom, he further nominated his brother Aparshakti Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap and co-star Bhumi Pednekar.




Also, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan was nominated by multiple celebs for the game. She named the Himalaya, crisp clean air, food, her cats and London as things she loves and nominated Vinta Nanda for the same.




Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has also been nominated by Varun Dhawan but the actress is yet to respond.

Here are other Bollywood actors who participated in this fun Twitter game.















