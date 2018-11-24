5 Things I Love That Aren't People: Sonam, Varun, Ayushmann are Playing This Fun Twitter Game

5 things I love that aren't people

1. A good cup of coffee and a great book

2. Not setting an alarm for the next morning

3. Instagram filters

4. The moment you finish a workout…

5. and eat Pav Bhaji

I nominate: @dulQuer @arjunk26 https://t.co/VeothAsTIX — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 21, 2018

Thank you for nominating me @MadhuriDixit .

Cinema

Food

Fitness

Sports

Travel ✈️



I further nominate - @AnupamPKher @sonamakapoor and @HarshKapoor_ https://t.co/0cWGzVeMlb — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 23, 2018

Thank you for nominating me @MadhuriDixit maam. 5 things i love that aren’t people are -

Music,

Books,

Mountains,

Food,

Stationery.



And i further nominate @Aparshakti, @tahira_k and @bhumipednekar https://t.co/69k8ufzRZg — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 23, 2018

5 things I love that aren’t people 1. The Himalaya.. 2. Crisp clean air. https://t.co/ZgWp633wsl 4. My cats 5. London I nominate @vintananda @koelscouch — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) November 17, 2018

Thank you for nominating me Queen @MadhuriDixit

1. Shyloh

2. Living my dreams

3. When someone tells me I’ve inspired them

4. Being able to help someone

5. Making a difference



I further nominate @niteshtiwari22 @mohit11481 @remodsouza https://t.co/V28oAFa5HF — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 24, 2018

5 things I love again that aren't people!! So here you go:

1. Travelling to countries where people don't speak in English !

2. Chowmien from Chung Fa in Lucknow

3. Evening chai at Naseer sirs

4. Performing at @PrithviTheatre

5. Drive n Paan after dinner

I nominate @Soni_Razdan — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) November 17, 2018

Thanks @amul_mohan

*Gulaab jamun without the pista in the middle

*Cricket

*travelling

*sneakers

*green uncle chips

I nominate @humasqureshi @taapsee @AahanaKumra @abhilashthapli @mudassar_as_is — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) November 16, 2018

Thank you for nominating me Chota . 5 things I love that aren’t people 1. My dogs 2. Movies 3. Making movies 4. Life 5. Indian junk food - I further nominate @emraanhashmi @S1dharthM @UditaGoswami1 — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) November 24, 2018

