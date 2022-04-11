5 Times Alia Bhatt Expressed Her Love for Ranbir Kapoor on Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been on the trends list for quite some time now, courtesy of their hush-hush wedding. Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot on April 14, as reported by several media publications. The wedding functions are expected to begin on April 13. While the couple has not announced anything officially yet, sources and family members have confirmed a few details about the wedding to many news portals. After making their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018, Alia and Ranbir have been quite open about their relationship in public. Alia has many times shared adorable posts on social media to express her love for her beau.

While the two get ready for their big day, let’s take a look at the times Alia made Ranbir Kapoor feel special and loved on social media.

Diwali Post

Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) On Diwali last year, Alia spent the festival with Ranbir by her side. She posted a love-filled photo on her Instagram feed where the two can be seen looking at each other adorably. The photo gave us some serious couple. Ranbir’s Birthday, 2021

Alia seized the moment by extending a heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘life’. By sharing a picture of them sitting by a lake in Rajasthan’s Jawai, looking at the sunset, holding each other’s arms, Alia made us blush.

Ranbir’s Birthday, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor believes that his lucky number is ‘8’ and that is why, Alia makes sure that all his special days include the factor ‘8.’ Therefore, she chose to wish him on his birthday in 2020 by posting a happy picture of him with the caption, “Happy Birthday 8" followed by red heart emoji.

Holding Hands

Once you fall in love, you can’t imagine a moment away from your partner. Similarly, Alia also missed her main while she was away from him due to work commitments. She shared a beautiful picture of them holding hands and wrote “Major missing." Cute, isn’t it?

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

In May 2018, Alia Bhatt made her relationship with Ranbir Instagram official by posting a photo of themselves posing together for the camera.

The photo was captured when the two arrived together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding as a couple.

How excited are you about Alia-Ranbir’s wedding?

