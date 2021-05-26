5 Times Bollywood Gave Us Wholesome Platonic Friendships

Bollywood films have given us several remarkable love stories and striking friendships, but what still remains an uncommon sight is the depiction of a platonic friendship, without any hint of romantic development between the main characters of the film. As Hindi films believe in the popular saying of ‘Ek Ladka Aur Ek Ladki Kabhi Dost Nahi Ho Sakte’ (A man and a woman can never be just friends), we look at some of the films and their characters who try to go beyond the usual and give us healthy friendships between a man and a woman.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Aditi and Bunny)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has given us all sorts of goals- from travel to friendship to love. While the group of friends had their fair share of troubles, the friendship between Aditi and Bunny was too wholesome to brush aside. The first time the group reunites after their Manali trip is when Aditi is getting married and an otherwise self-involved Bunny makes it clear that he wouldn’t have missed it for anything in the world. That’s when we see how much he looks out for Aditi proving that the bests of relationship don’t need a pinch of romance to make them what they are.

Main Hoon Na (Ram and Sanjana)

One might say Sanjana (Amrita Rao) and Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) had different love interests, so their relationship not going beyond friendship is pretty normal. But how often do we see a female lead not developing something romantic around the king of romance? Though Ram was an undercover Army agent, he acted as a genuine friend and helped Sanjana through all the threats.

Rang De Basanti (Sonia and DJ, Karan, Aslam and Sukhi)

It’s an old formula of Bollywood films to throw in the love triangle in every other film, especially the ones that have a lot of characters sharing the limelight. Which is why it is remarkable to see how Soha Ali Khan’s character in the film Rang De Basanti maintained a platonic friendship with her guy squad throughout the movie. Although it is indirectly implied that the character of Karan might be in love with her, the beauty of their dynamic lies in the fact that his sentiments never come in the way of the friendship.

Queen (Rani and Oleksander, Taka and Tim)

Similar to the previous example, Queen, too had Kangana’s character (Rani) mingle with a group of men in the maximum part of the film. Her character takes a major turn, she grows and learns to fly beyond her fears while she is with them. And while there is a hint of affection between her and Oleksander, her friendship with all of them is another proof that friendship can bloom between men and women and remain that way without turning romantic.

Ishq (Raja and Kajal)

Kajol and Aamir Khan in the film Ishq had different love interests from the very beginning, but they were also placed amid several scenarios that serve the perfect recipe for cooking up a love story. They both came from a similar background, could relate with each other and had their mutual company after both were rejected and humiliated by their respective lovers. Yet one continued to be the other’s support throughout, making their friendship an endearing plot of the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here