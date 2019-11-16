Take the pledge to vote

5 Times Frozen's Elsa Proved to be the Uncompromising Warrior We All Deserve

Here are five times when Frozen's Elsa gave us female warrior goals and proved to be the knight in icing armour.

November 16, 2019
Gone are the days when there were damsels in distress waiting for their knight in shining armours. The trailers of Disney’s Frozen 2, has exceeded our female warrior fantasies and showcases it to be nothing less than a thrilling action movie. With a series of stunning visuals, following are some incredible sequences that showcase Elsa as the tough and uncompromising warrior that we all deserved.

Here are five times when Elsa gave us female warrior goals and proved to be the knight in icing armour:

When Elsa goes into the unknown mist

When Elsa is tasked to embark on an adventure of a lifetime, in order to discover her true self, she sees a mysterious mist surrounding the enchanted forest. Magical, yet dark, and spine chilling, Elsa extends her hand into the unknown with her sister by her side, fearlessly entering into the unfamiliar. This step is just one of the firsts in her quest, and we sure would be terrified for what beholds ahead.

Elsa and anna through the mystical mist

Fights the enchanted forest fire

Endangering her life for the safety of others is the true trait of a selfless combatant. After an encounter with the people in the enchanted forest, we see a horrifying fire enveloping it. Elsa, who feared her powers in the first edition, has now taken charge and will surprise you with her impressive fighting skills.

Elsa in the enchanted forest that has caught fire

When she freezes the giant waves

Unleashing her powers at her best, Elsa creates an icy path on the ocean, all set to take on the dangerous tidal waves. Freezing the giant wave that approaches her, she creates a frozen path that blocks the threatening force of the ocean.

Elsa createa an icy path on the ocean

Rides the Mysterious water horse

What’s a warrior if they haven’t ridden a horse. After the icy ocean path shatters because of excessive force, Elsa plunges beneath the waves and encounters a mysterious water horse that is looking straight at her. But Elsa overcoming her fears uses her powers and with much bravery ends up riding the horse as seen in the second trailer

Elsa fighting the water horse

When Elsa creates Crystal Runes in the sky

Elsa’s powers will exceed the audience’s expectation in the second installment. The magnitude of her power can be witnessed when she runs on top of the top of an icy rock releasing her powers into the air. This leads to innumerable ice crystals being created that hang in the sky.

When Elsa creates Crystal Runes in the sky

From building snowmen to fighting mythical creatures in the sequel, Frozen 2 shows us that its less of a princess movie and more of an action-packed entertainer. The true essence of our Snow Queen Elsa is just a mere testament of how times are changing and female characters are evolving. After looking at some of the footage from the movie, we surely agree with Idina Menzel, the actor behind our favourite warrior, that we can surely expect girl power in its truest sense.

