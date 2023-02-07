Bollywood is buzzing with the news of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding. The couple are getting married today at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s office, ahead of the wedding. The designer was spotted arriving in Jaisalmer with Kiara, confirming that he is the main couturier for her trousseau.

As we wait for Kiara’s bridal look, fans meanwhile cannot stop gushing over Kiara’s past bridal photoshoots. Let’s take a look at instances when Kiara Advani played the perfect bride for fashion designers:

Kiara Advani wore a red bridal lehenga with elaborate gold thread embroidery and sequin embellishments for an advertisement. She accessorised the traditional wear with jhumkas, a statement ring, a matching maang tikka, an emerald-gold choker necklace, as well as gold and kundan bangles.

Presenting yet another red bridal lehenga. Costume designer Eka Lakhani shared a picture of the actress wearing a traditional red lehenga. Kiara Advani donned a Mrunalini Rao number, which featured rich silver thread embroidery, in one of the wedding sequences in the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. From the accessories, she picked matha patti, a mang tika, a traditional chudha, kaleeres, a gold and emerald necklace, and a pair of matching jhumkas.

Kiara Advani donned this blood-red bridal lehenga for an advertisement shoot. The actress is seen wearing a simple blood-red lehenga with red sequined borders. The highlight here was the statement gold jewellery which had pastel green and red stone detailing.

Kiara Advani’s pink lehenga with silver embellishments and mirror work is a perfect choice for the mehendi ceremony or the sangeet night. The choker-fit necklace and bangles perfectly complement the chic look. Kiara’s open tresses add and faultless glam added to the charm.

Looking for a way to incorporate mirror work in your day events? Kiara’s sunny yellow lehenga is just the right fit. The ensemble includes a plunging-neck top with mirror work, a matching skirt and a net dupatta, with a mirror-accented gota patti and tassels. The gorgeous outfit was from the shelves of Monika Nidhii.

While Kiara Advani looked spectacular in these bridal looks, we can’t wait to get a glimpse of her real-life wedding looks.

