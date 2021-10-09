5 Times Shah Rukh Khan Got Candid About His Kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri were childhood sweethearts and the two got married on October 25, 1991. The couple is parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. From calling his kids his greatest friends to opening up about their aspirations, here’s a look back at some of his statements on his kids:

“None of my children have my habits…"

In 2014, during a press meet, Shah Rukh shared, “None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. I would like them to be healthy and happy. Do whatever they wish. They should do whatever makes them happy and be healthy. I never ask my children to become an actor, engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be.”

“They are my greatest friends…"

Shah Rukh had said, “I love my children not because they are my children, but because I have garnered a friendship with them. I am realising this, as they are getting older, they are my greatest friends. I think my mental age is between 12 to 14, so it is nice to have two friends that I can ever have."

“Aryan wants to be bigger than me…"

In an interview with DNA, the superstar had opened up on Aryan and Suhana’s aspirations, he said, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. We talk a little about filmmaking because he’s learning that. But he would like to recede from that because he wants to learn it on his own. He talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool."

“I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt all the time…"

Speaking to Femina in 2017, Shah Rukh said, “I believe that a man in his house doesn’t have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. I tell Aryan to put on a T-shirt all the time. It’s got nothing to do with having breasts. If you’d feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on, why would you expect them to accept you shirtless? Don’t do something a girl can’t do."

“When my daughter likes somebody, I’ll just accept it…"

In a conversation with NDTV, the superstar said, “I know that when it comes down to it, when my daughter likes somebody, I’ll not be able to say anything and just accept it. Before it happens, I thought I’ll just put this out, just in case somebody reads it and thinks they should respect me a little more than they can, and take it seriously."

