»
2-min read

5 Times Sushmita Sen Proved She is an Absolute Style Icon

As Sushmita Sen completes 25 years of winning Miss Universe, we look at 5 pictures of the icon which prove that she is nothing short of a style goddess.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
5 Times Sushmita Sen Proved She is an Absolute Style Icon
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen walks the ramp to showcase the creation of designer Sunita Shanker during Lakme fashion week winter 2018 in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
From winning Miss Universe at 18 and becoming the first Indian to bring the prestigious title home, to becoming a single mum at 25 after adopting Renee, or holding up the cause of girl child through I AM, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has done it all.

Apart from her personal and professional life, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor has proven, time and again that she is an absolute style diva when it comes to her sartorial choices.

As Sushmita Sen completes 25 years of winning Miss Universe, we look at 5 pictures of the icon which prove that she is nothing short of a style goddess.

When she looked like a quintessential Bong beauty
Draped in six yards of red and white, Sushmita looked like the quintessential Bengali woman when she wished Bengali New Year to her fans on Instagram. A red vermillion bindi, ornate choker, a tiny gold nosering and the 'shankha and pola' (that every Bengali bride wears) completed the look.



When Neeta Lulla's red ethnic creation made her look like royalty
Sushmita Sen herself posted the picture on Insta with a beautiful caption. She wrote, "If it looks like a #painting or flows like #poetry it has got be a creation of @neeta_lulla I love you Neeta for always making me look & feel like #royalty." The embroidered lehenga with gold motifs running throughout was paired with a heavy kundan choker, necklace and bangles.



When she dedicated her sartorial choice to legendary Rekha
Walking as a showstopper for the House of Kotwara at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, the fashion icon looked resplendent in a white lehenga with intricate motifs running throughout. The actor posted a few pictures with one caption that read, "Some have longings, others beckon, either way, something to look forward to I reckon’ #classic #forever" She went on to post another caption where she wrote, "I dedicate this #walk with all my heart & respect to Ma’am #Rekha".



When she rocked the nose ring like a pro
Sushmita Sen proved beyond doubt why women should sport a nose ring with the post. Captioning it "Dugga Dugga!!!!" The style diva looked timeless with her pink lip colour, red bindi and stone studded nose ring.



When she sashayed in black
Styled by the fashion diva herself, Sushmita Sen looked amazing in a black gown with a metallic belt. Sen had minimal accessories for the look save for a bold gold and black bracelet. The thigh-high risque slit only added the diva's style quotient.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

