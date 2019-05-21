English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Times Sushmita Sen Proved She is an Absolute Style Icon
As Sushmita Sen completes 25 years of winning Miss Universe, we look at 5 pictures of the icon which prove that she is nothing short of a style goddess.
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen walks the ramp to showcase the creation of designer Sunita Shanker during Lakme fashion week winter 2018 in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Loading...
From winning Miss Universe at 18 and becoming the first Indian to bring the prestigious title home, to becoming a single mum at 25 after adopting Renee, or holding up the cause of girl child through I AM, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has done it all.
Apart from her personal and professional life, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor has proven, time and again that she is an absolute style diva when it comes to her sartorial choices.
As Sushmita Sen completes 25 years of winning Miss Universe, we look at 5 pictures of the icon which prove that she is nothing short of a style goddess.
When she looked like a quintessential Bong beauty
Draped in six yards of red and white, Sushmita looked like the quintessential Bengali woman when she wished Bengali New Year to her fans on Instagram. A red vermillion bindi, ornate choker, a tiny gold nosering and the 'shankha and pola' (that every Bengali bride wears) completed the look.
When Neeta Lulla's red ethnic creation made her look like royalty
Sushmita Sen herself posted the picture on Insta with a beautiful caption. She wrote, "If it looks like a #painting or flows like #poetry it has got be a creation of @neeta_lulla I love you Neeta for always making me look & feel like #royalty." The embroidered lehenga with gold motifs running throughout was paired with a heavy kundan choker, necklace and bangles.
When she dedicated her sartorial choice to legendary Rekha
Walking as a showstopper for the House of Kotwara at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, the fashion icon looked resplendent in a white lehenga with intricate motifs running throughout. The actor posted a few pictures with one caption that read, "Some have longings, others beckon, either way, something to look forward to I reckon’ #classic #forever" She went on to post another caption where she wrote, "I dedicate this #walk with all my heart & respect to Ma’am #Rekha".
When she rocked the nose ring like a pro
Sushmita Sen proved beyond doubt why women should sport a nose ring with the post. Captioning it "Dugga Dugga!!!!" The style diva looked timeless with her pink lip colour, red bindi and stone studded nose ring.
When she sashayed in black
Styled by the fashion diva herself, Sushmita Sen looked amazing in a black gown with a metallic belt. Sen had minimal accessories for the look save for a bold gold and black bracelet. The thigh-high risque slit only added the diva's style quotient.
Apart from her personal and professional life, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor has proven, time and again that she is an absolute style diva when it comes to her sartorial choices.
As Sushmita Sen completes 25 years of winning Miss Universe, we look at 5 pictures of the icon which prove that she is nothing short of a style goddess.
When she looked like a quintessential Bong beauty
Draped in six yards of red and white, Sushmita looked like the quintessential Bengali woman when she wished Bengali New Year to her fans on Instagram. A red vermillion bindi, ornate choker, a tiny gold nosering and the 'shankha and pola' (that every Bengali bride wears) completed the look.
When Neeta Lulla's red ethnic creation made her look like royalty
Sushmita Sen herself posted the picture on Insta with a beautiful caption. She wrote, "If it looks like a #painting or flows like #poetry it has got be a creation of @neeta_lulla I love you Neeta for always making me look & feel like #royalty." The embroidered lehenga with gold motifs running throughout was paired with a heavy kundan choker, necklace and bangles.
When she dedicated her sartorial choice to legendary Rekha
Walking as a showstopper for the House of Kotwara at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, the fashion icon looked resplendent in a white lehenga with intricate motifs running throughout. The actor posted a few pictures with one caption that read, "Some have longings, others beckon, either way, something to look forward to I reckon’ #classic #forever" She went on to post another caption where she wrote, "I dedicate this #walk with all my heart & respect to Ma’am #Rekha".
When she rocked the nose ring like a pro
Sushmita Sen proved beyond doubt why women should sport a nose ring with the post. Captioning it "Dugga Dugga!!!!" The style diva looked timeless with her pink lip colour, red bindi and stone studded nose ring.
When she sashayed in black
Styled by the fashion diva herself, Sushmita Sen looked amazing in a black gown with a metallic belt. Sen had minimal accessories for the look save for a bold gold and black bracelet. The thigh-high risque slit only added the diva's style quotient.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Copies Tiktok Algorithm, Snapchat's Design For IGTV Overhaul
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- F1 Champion Niki Lauda (1949-2019): Know About the Daring Racer from Hollywood Film Rush
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Moeen Ali Urges Fans to Treat Warner and Smith 'Decently'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results