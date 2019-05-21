5 Times Sushmita Sen Proved She is an Absolute Style Icon

From winning Miss Universe at 18 and becoming the first Indian to bring the prestigious title home, to becoming a single mum at 25 after adopting Renee, or holding up the cause of girl child through I AM, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has done it all.Apart from her personal and professional life, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor has proven, time and again that she is an absolute style diva when it comes to her sartorial choices.As Sushmita Sen completes 25 years of winning Miss Universe, we look at 5 pictures of the icon which prove that she is nothing short of a style goddess.Draped in six yards of red and white, Sushmita looked like the quintessential Bengali woman when she wished Bengali New Year to her fans on Instagram. A red vermillion bindi, ornate choker, a tiny gold nosering and the 'shankha and pola' (that every Bengali bride wears) completed the look.Sushmita Sen herself posted the picture on Insta with a beautiful caption. She wrote, "If it looks like a #painting or flows like #poetry it has got be a creation of @neeta_lulla I love you Neeta for always making me look & feel like #royalty." The embroidered lehenga with gold motifs running throughout was paired with a heavy kundan choker, necklace and bangles.Walking as a showstopper for the House of Kotwara at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, the fashion icon looked resplendent in a white lehenga with intricate motifs running throughout. The actor posted a few pictures with one caption that read, "Some have longings, others beckon, either way, something to look forward to I reckon’ #classic #forever" She went on to post another caption where she wrote, "I dedicate this #walk with all my heart & respect to Ma’am #Rekha".Sushmita Sen proved beyond doubt why women should sport a nose ring with the post. Captioning it "Dugga Dugga!!!!" The style diva looked timeless with her pink lip colour, red bindi and stone studded nose ring.Styled by the fashion diva herself, Sushmita Sen looked amazing in a black gown with a metallic belt. Sen had minimal accessories for the look save for a bold gold and black bracelet. The thigh-high risque slit only added the diva's style quotient.