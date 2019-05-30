English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Top Performances By #PrayForNesamani Actor Vadivelu
For the uninitiated, Neasamani, played by Vadivelu, is a character from hit 2001 Tamil comedy film Friends.
A film still of Vadivelu.
Twitter is flooded with #PrayForNesamani memes making us wonder who is Neasamani? For the uninitiated, Neasamani, played by Vadivelu, is a character from hit 2001 Tamil comedy film Friends, where Neasamani or Nesamani is a painting contractor who gets injured after a hammer falls on his head.
As the actor becomes one of the top social media trends, let’s take a look at the best roles played by Vadivelu.
Winner: This Tamil action comedy film is known for Vadivelu's performance. While the film also had stars like Prashanth, Kiran, Vijayakumar, MN Nambiar and Riyaz Khan, Vadivelu stole the show with his on-time comedy. The 2003 film became an instant hit at the box office.
Chandramukhi: Remember Rajpal Yadav’s role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa? The original character was played by Vadidelu in Chandramukhi. A romantic-horror comedy, Chandramukhi earned a huge collection at the box office.
Pokkiri: Another Tamil action film Pokkiri, is on the list of Vadidelu’s hit performances. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film’s starcast includes stars Vijay, Asin, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vadivelu, Sriman and Napoleon. Vadidelu plays the role of a bogus Kung-fu master in the show.
Sachein: Released in 2005, this Tamil romantic comedy had Vijay, Genelia D'Souza, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam and Raghuvaran in lead and supporting roles. Vadidelu plays the character of Arnold aka Ayyasamy, a guy who is studying in a college for about nine years because he thinks that students should give their respect to their college professors.
Aadhavan: The 2009 comedy action film has stars like Suriya, Nayantara, Bharath Murali, Vadivelu, Anand Babu, Ramesh Khanna, B. Saroja Devi, Rahul Dev and Sayaji Shinde. Vadivelu impressed the audience with his comical role as a judge’s servant, Bannerjee.
