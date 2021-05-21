5 TV Actors Playing Central Characters in Their Second Innings

Actors in their 40s and 50s don’t necessarily get non-lead characters on small screen. With increasing slice-of-life content on television, these actors can still play central characters in the shows.

In recent months, we have seen Rupali Ganguly playing titular role in a top show and Juhi Parmar’s character turning surrogate for her daughter-in-law in another and so on.

Here’s a look at actors who are ruling the small screen in their second innings:

Rupali Ganguly (44)

The actress is currently seen playing the central character in popular television show Anupamaa. The show’s story revolves around her life. The 40-year-old was previously popular as Monisha from 2004’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Dilip Joshi (52)

He has been in the entertainment industry for 25 years now, and has appeared in several hit shows and movies. Currently, the actor plays one of the main leads in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been running successfully on television for more than 12 years.

Shilpa Shinde (43)

She was part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for just one year, but is still remembered for playing the character of Angoori Bhabi in the show. The 43-year-old has also bagged Bigg Boss season 11 trophy. She has also appeared in comedy shows and web series.

Shweta Tiwari (40)

The actress is best-known for playing Prerna in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. However, the actress’s latest show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has again brought her in news, and she is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town post the daily soap concluded.

Juhi Parmar (40)

The actress played the titular role in 2002’s Kumkum for seven long years and became a household name. She is currently seen playing an important character in Hamari Vali Good News in which she turns surrogate for her daughter-in-law in the show.

