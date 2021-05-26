5 TV Actors Who Refused to do Intimate Scenes on Screen

Recently, Hiba Nawab, who plays double role of CP Sharma and Chandra Prabha in Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, said that she will never wear a bikini or show her cleavage. However, this is not the first time any actor has stated about their reservations.

Here are some actors who refused to do intimate scenes on screen:

Tanya Sharma

Tanya, who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Reema, said that she is losing out on a lot of projects because of the requirement of intimate and bold scenes. She said, “I understand that when the makers write a story they have a mindset and a concept. Whenever I am approached for a role, I get pressurised when they give examples of other actors. But I have set a boundary for myself, and maybe I am not ready to cross that boundary yet. I am not comfortable doing any intimate scenes right now. So, I do not take up such roles"

Kratika Sengar

Kratika was recently seen in Chhoti Sardarni. Her show Kasam, co-starring Sharad Malhotra was very popular but the actress refused to do an intimate scene with him. As per reports, a body double was used and the actress’s face was used for close-ups. The actress had stated about her reservations to the makers well in advance.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat has not played a lead role in any show in last 2-3 years. However, in Tu Aashiqui, where she was paired opposite Ritvik Arora, she was supposed to do a romantic scene with him. She had said, “I feel one must work on their conditions and according to what their heart says. I will not do anything if someone is pressurising and harassing me to do it.”

Vivian D’sena

Vivian, who was last seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Rubina Dilaik, has a no-kiss policy. He said, “I will never kiss on television. I believe television is for family audiences. Intimacy can be shown in other ways as well.”

Mitaali Nag

Mitaali, who made her TV debut with Afsar Bitiya, said, “I won’t wear a bikini. Sensuality and sexuality are not defined by the clothes you wear. It is about the personality and the way you carry yourself."

