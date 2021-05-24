5 TV Actresses Who are Raising Children on Their Own

We often remember the actors by the characters they play but little do we know about their personal lives. It is also because some refrain from talking about their personal lives in public.

Here are some actresses who are balancing the role of a single mother and an actor very well in the entertainment industry:

Urvashi Dholakia

She has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years and has appeared in several hit shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But not many know that the actress got married at an early age of 16 and has been raising her twins Sagar and Kshitji by herself since she was 17.

Deepshika Nagpal

Deepshika has acted in many TV shows as well as Bollywood films. She was first married to Jeet Upendra, with whom she has two children. She then married Kaishav Arora but separated from him in 2016.

Dalljiet Kaur

She was married to Shaleen Bhanot for 6 years and they have a son, whom the actress has been raising on her own. When she had appeared on Bigg Boss season 13, her love for her son was evident as she used to talk about him all the time.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi, who is currently seen in Hamari Vali Good News, has a daughter with her ex-husband Sachin Shroff. She was married to him for eight years before they got divorced. The actress’s Instagram handle is filled with photos and videos with her daughter.

Shweta Tiwari

She has two children – daughter Palak from Raja Chaudhary, to whom she was married for seven years, and son Reyaansh from Abhinav Kohli from whom she separated in 2019. Shweta is balancing the role of a mother and an actor very well. She is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot.

