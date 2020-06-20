5 Underrated Yet Marvellous Hindi Films You Can Watch On Streaming Apps

While the world has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to films and shows for comfort. Today we bring you critically acclaimed Hindi films from the past few years that you probably have missed in theatres.

Har Kisse Ke Hisse- Kaamyaab (Netflix)

Hardik Mehta's directorial debut feature is about a veteran character actor, who returns from retirement for a lead role in his 500th film, but finds that he is unprepared for the new-age filmmaking. In the lead role is the brilliant Sanjay Mishra, who we have loved for ages in comedy and serious roles alike.

Poorna (Amazon Prime Video)

The real-life story of Poorna Malavath, the youngest female to ever scale the Mount Everest has been tragically underrated. It is Rahul Bose's second directorial after Everybody Says I'm Fine in 2001. Poorna (Aditi Inamdar), a tribal girl from Telangana loves her cousin sister dearly, is shattered at the loss of her companion when she is married off at a young age. One day the sad and distracted Poorna surprises everyone by effortlessly doing well at a rock-climbing activity organised by the State Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society. Her talent is spotted by the secretary of this society (Bose), whose belief in her, even at the face of a life-altering personal tragedy makes Poorna, literally move mountains and scale the highest peak of the world in only 13 years and 11 months of age.

Hawaa Hawaai (Hotstar)

Brought to you by Stanley Ka Dabba director Amol Gupte, Hawaa Hawaai is another endearing tale of dreams, friendship and faith. Arjun Waghmare or Raju (Partho Gupte) is a little boy who works in a tea shop near a parking lot where the rich kids learn skating at the later hours of the day. He wants to participate in the graceful sport too, but just a pair of skates cost about thirty thousand rupees. His friends, who work in different odd jobs to help their family come to his rescue by making a pair out of scrap metal. He is then spotted by the teacher, a temporarily wheel-chair bound Aniket (Saqib Saleem) who then makes it his mission to teach this ambitious little boy the sport and also earn recognition from it. This film, like its predecessor, touches your heart and makes you look at the world differently.

Waiting (Netflix)

Waiting by Anu Menon is a film about two people who find an unlikely companionship with each other while sitting in a hospital waiting room. A newly married Tara, (Kalki Koechlan) rushes to Kochi after her husband meets with a near fatal accident. Here, she meets Shiv (Naseeruddin Shah), a retired professor, whose wife has been on life-support for eight months.

Dhanak (Netflix)

From Iqbal to Dor to Aashayein, Nagesh Kukunoor has delivered some powerful, yet heartbreaking films, that have left a lasting impression on the audience's mind for long. His 2015 film Dhanak is one of them. The winner of National Film Award for Best Children's Film, this one tells the tale of two siblings Pari and Chotu, who has a visual impairment and the unshakable bond of love between them.

