5 Uplifting Movies About Hope and Resilience That You Can Watch Next

Whether you’re dealing with a personal situation or feeling helpless while hearing others around you in distress in the wake of a huge spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, cinema is one thing that is sure to give you hope in dark times. Try considering distracting yourself with any one of these five uplifting movies listed to provide little optimism.

A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, gives a glimmer of hope that films even to this modern-day don’t have to rely on any dialogue or a lot of sounds. It follows the story of a family that navigates a world in which the slightest sound could mean instant death. The film set the benchmark for what’s horror while being anchored by humans and driven by emotions.

Did you know that Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson decided to isolate herself from the outside world for a month in order to prepare for her role in Room? Adapted by Emma Donoghue from her own best-selling novel, Room tells the harrowing story of Ma (Larson), a young mother held captive with her 5-year-old son Jack (Jacob Tremblay) in a small space with only a skylight and no windows. The film beautifully transcends tragedy to portray hope.

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s cinematic offering is a social masterpiece. It reflects everything going wrong in our society with a train metaphor. The film, starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, is set in 2031, 17 years after an attempt to counteract global warming caused the whole world to freeze over, killing everyone except those aboard the main Snowpiercer train.

Cast Away will bring tears to your eyes and hope into your heart. Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ role in Cast Away is still one of his most iconic performances, which also earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. The film follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx systems analyst executive who finds himself alone on a deserted island, with only a Wilson volleyball as a companion after his FedEx cargo goes down in a harrowing crash.

This Tom Hanks-starrer teaches us about the art of patience. The Terminal follows the hardships of Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), a fictitious Balkan traveler stranded at New York’s JFK Airport after his homeland erupts into civil war and his passport becomes void. Viktor eventually decides to build a temporary life for himself at the airport.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here