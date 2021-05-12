5 Web Series Written by Indian Stand-up Comedians That You Can Stream Next

With the changing landscape of standup comedy in India, many comics are coming out of their comfort zones to try their hands at fresh content. Some of these comedians are writing scripts for web series. Here are some popular shows that are written by Indian stand-up comics that are perfect for you to stream next.

Afsos: Anirban Dasgupta (Amazon Prime Video)

A man’s only motive in life is to end it, but what happens when all his attempts to die by suicide are somehow thwarted? Afsos chronicles the journey of Nakul (Gulshan Devaiah), a struggling writer who after several failed attempts at suicide, decides to hire an assassin to end his life. As he realizes he is nearing his death, he has a change of mind. However, the assassin never leaves his job undone. This dark comedy is written by Anirban Dasgupta, Dibya Chatterjee and Sourav Ghosh.

Laakhon Mein Ek: Biswa Kalyan Rath (Amazon Prime Video)

Engineer turned full-time comedian, Biswa Kalyan Rath depicted the journey of a teenager who is sent to a coaching institute to help him get enrolled to IIT in the first season of his series Laakhon Mein Ek. The second season dealt with a dedicated doctor (Shweta Tripathi) who finds herself struggling with the system and the people she is working with.

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare: Zakir Khan (Amazon Prime Video)

After a successful stint in stand-up comedy, Zakir Khan ventured into the world of web series with Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. He co-wrote and starred in the show. The series revolves around Ronny (Khan) who doesn’t want to step out of his comfort zone and lies about his uncle being an MLA so that he can lead a convenient life. The second season follows Ronny’s dream of becoming a politician and the opposition he faces from everywhere.

Pushpavalli: Sumukhi Suresh (Amazon Prime Video)

Written by standup comedians Sumukhi Suresh, Naveen Richard and Ayesha Nair, Pushpavalli follows the titular character (played by Suresh) whose harmless infatuation for a guy called Nikhil Rao turns into an obsession. The second season sees her getting closer to a charming guy from Bangalore but her actions are not as straightforward as it seems. This comedy series with some dark elements stars several comedians including Sumukhi, Naveen, Urooj Ashfaq, Gaurav Kapoor, Kenny Sebastian and others.

Hasmukh: Vir Das (Netflix)

When a small town comedian realises that the only way to excel in his career is to turn into a serial killer, his life takes a dark turn and he gets caught in a web of crime and lies. This dark comedy is co-created and written by standup comic Vir Das and Nikkhil Advani, and has Nikhil Gonsalves helming the project.

