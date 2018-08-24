English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 Weddings Trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s Cop is a Tour Guide to Nargis Fakhri’s Journalist
Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri are all set to enthral their fans with this quirky comedy.
The poster of 5 Weddings.
Loading...
Rajkummar Rao has more weapons in his arsenal than what we initially thought. The actor is ready with another project and it’s called 5 Weddings. The trailer of the film was released on August 23 and this 131-second video teases a fun story.
Nargis Fakhri plays an American journalist who has been commissioned to write a story on Indian weddings. Rajkummar Rao is a cop who has been assigned to her on the trip. But his duty involves a dark side as well: he is supposed to keep an eye on the kind of story Nargis is doing.
The twist in the tale comes when Rajkummar starts falling for Nargis’ charm during their trip to different wedding venues. The film has a colourful background that goes with the theme of ‘shaadi’.
Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, the film will also explore the value of the transgender community during Indian weddings.
Rajkummar has many films lined up. In an earlier interview with PTI, he said, “I am a greedy actor, I want all the scripts to come to me. So I do all the good films which come my way, even if it means I'll rest a little less. Every time I think I'm going to take it slow, a good script comes along.”
5 Weddings that also stars Bo Derek and Candy Clark will be released on September 21, 2018.
Also Watch
Nargis Fakhri plays an American journalist who has been commissioned to write a story on Indian weddings. Rajkummar Rao is a cop who has been assigned to her on the trip. But his duty involves a dark side as well: he is supposed to keep an eye on the kind of story Nargis is doing.
The twist in the tale comes when Rajkummar starts falling for Nargis’ charm during their trip to different wedding venues. The film has a colourful background that goes with the theme of ‘shaadi’.
Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, the film will also explore the value of the transgender community during Indian weddings.
Rajkummar has many films lined up. In an earlier interview with PTI, he said, “I am a greedy actor, I want all the scripts to come to me. So I do all the good films which come my way, even if it means I'll rest a little less. Every time I think I'm going to take it slow, a good script comes along.”
5 Weddings that also stars Bo Derek and Candy Clark will be released on September 21, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched in India Starting at Rs 34.50 Lakh, Gets New Features
- Struggling To Get a Date? You Might Be Too Intelligent, Says New Study
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Thierry Henry Linked With Bordeaux Post After Gus Poyet Suspension
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...