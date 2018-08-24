GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5 Weddings Trailer: Rajkummar Rao’s Cop is a Tour Guide to Nargis Fakhri’s Journalist

Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri are all set to enthral their fans with this quirky comedy.

Updated:August 24, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
The poster of 5 Weddings.
Rajkummar Rao has more weapons in his arsenal than what we initially thought. The actor is ready with another project and it’s called 5 Weddings. The trailer of the film was released on August 23 and this 131-second video teases a fun story.

Nargis Fakhri plays an American journalist who has been commissioned to write a story on Indian weddings. Rajkummar Rao is a cop who has been assigned to her on the trip. But his duty involves a dark side as well: he is supposed to keep an eye on the kind of story Nargis is doing.

The twist in the tale comes when Rajkummar starts falling for Nargis’ charm during their trip to different wedding venues. The film has a colourful background that goes with the theme of ‘shaadi’.

Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, the film will also explore the value of the transgender community during Indian weddings.



Rajkummar has many films lined up. In an earlier interview with PTI, he said, “I am a greedy actor, I want all the scripts to come to me. So I do all the good films which come my way, even if it means I'll rest a little less. Every time I think I'm going to take it slow, a good script comes along.”

5 Weddings that also stars Bo Derek and Candy Clark will be released on September 21, 2018.

