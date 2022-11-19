5 Years Ago, SS Rajamouli Announced RRR With Jr NTR And Ram Charan on Twitter

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, along with actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, brought us one of the most epic freedom struggle stories of all time this year – RRR. Exactly five years ago on November 18, 2017, Rajamouli shared a photograph on Twitter — hinting at a new project with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The actors have now become pan-India stars due to RRR. Before the film, Rajamouli was busy with the two Baahubali films for a long time. Rebel star Prabhas played the protagonist in the franchise, which was a huge hit — just like RRR.

Rajamouli has made such a name for himself, that actors do not need to think twice before saying yes to him for a film. The visionary director has given back-to-back hits to reach where he is today.

After receiving a call from Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan readily agreed to do RRR without even hearing the story. They believed in Rajamouli to the fullest. Actors all across India have made it their mission to do an iconic movie with SS Rajamouli.

Rajamouli’s tweet, which he shared five years ago, featured him with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR on either of his sides on a couch. It was first announced that the film will be released on July 31, 2020; but after that, the shooting of the film was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the release date had to be shifted to January 8, 2021.

However, delays continued to happen due to the multiple covid waves and lockdowns. The movie’s release shifted from January 2021 to October 13, 2021, and then to January 7, 2022. But the fans couldn’t get to see the film until March 25, 2022. But as soon as the film was released, it roared in the theatres and broke several records in terms of box office collections. The total gross collections amounted to about Rs 1,200 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News here