5 Years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: I Knew Salman Khan Would Be Perfect Bajrangi, Says Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the Salman Khan starrer completed five years on Friday. The film, which was the biggest blockbuster of 2015, also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and child actor Harshaali Malhotra.

"The whole journey for Bajrangi Bhaijaan began when I got a call from a south Indian writer. The casting of Shahida was the biggest challenge for the film as it was the key character. When I was writing Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I knew the perfect Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be Salman. When you have actors like Salman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan, your life as a director becomes easier because they are such brilliant actors, there is certain energy they bring onscreen.”

Sharing a post, commemorating the film's five years, Kabir wrote, “A film that came from our hearts and will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you've showered upon Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Thank you for the continuing appreciation #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan.”

Following up with another post, Kabir also shared how the film is still running in some theatres in Japan even after five years of its release.

Children love the message of unity that the film tries to convey in the guise of an India-Pakistan drama, which is what Kabir Khan said he set out to do by casting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as a simple-minded Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses path with a mute girl, Munni, from Pakistan after she strays accidentally into India.

The rest of the story of the much-loved blockbuster revolves around Pawan's, also known as Bajrangi, (Salman) attempts to unite the child, played by Harshali Malhotra, with her parents across the border.

"When I was writing the film, it was not about cross-border. It was about the borders that we put within our country. The first half is about his (Salman) prejudices about a different religion; it is about how we as human beings put artificial boundaries and segregate people on artificial lines,” Kabir told PTI in an interview.