English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
5 Years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone Treats Fans With a BTS Video of 'Possessed Meenamma'
On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
(A file photo)
Loading...
Chennai Express, released in 2013, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, completed 5 years on Wednesday.
And it was on this occasion that the film's leading lady, Deepika, took to her Instagram handle to post a BTS video featuring her popular Meenamma act and a few other precious moments from the shoot that show Rohit and Shah Rukh along with other crew members, having an awesome time laughing and enjoying themselves while filming the scenes.
Deepika captioned the video: "When a possessed Meenamma took over the sets of #ChennaiExpress."
From the clip it is evident that the cast and crew of the film not only had a gala time shooting the iconic movie but also shared a great camaraderie which of course also reflected in the actors' performances in the movie.
On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Also Watch
And it was on this occasion that the film's leading lady, Deepika, took to her Instagram handle to post a BTS video featuring her popular Meenamma act and a few other precious moments from the shoot that show Rohit and Shah Rukh along with other crew members, having an awesome time laughing and enjoying themselves while filming the scenes.
Deepika captioned the video: "When a possessed Meenamma took over the sets of #ChennaiExpress."
From the clip it is evident that the cast and crew of the film not only had a gala time shooting the iconic movie but also shared a great camaraderie which of course also reflected in the actors' performances in the movie.
On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Unfazed by Criticism Following Debut Vogue Photoshoot; Holidays in Venice with Friends
- After Dilbar, Nora Fatehi is All Set to Win Hearts in Stree's New Song Kamariya
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know
- Manmarziyaan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...