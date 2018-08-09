GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5 Years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone Treats Fans With a BTS Video of 'Possessed Meenamma'

On the work front, while Deepika is yet to sign her next film, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
5 Years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone Treats Fans With a BTS Video of 'Possessed Meenamma'
(A file photo)
Chennai Express, released in 2013, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, completed 5 years on Wednesday.

And it was on this occasion that the film's leading lady, Deepika, took to her Instagram handle to post a BTS video featuring her popular Meenamma act and a few other precious moments from the shoot that show Rohit and Shah Rukh along with other crew members, having an awesome time laughing and enjoying themselves while filming the scenes.

Deepika captioned the video: "When a possessed Meenamma took over the sets of #ChennaiExpress."

when a possessed Meenamma took over the sets of #ChennaiExpress😝😝😝

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



From the clip it is evident that the cast and crew of the film not only had a gala time shooting the iconic movie but also shared a great camaraderie which of course also reflected in the actors' performances in the movie.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
