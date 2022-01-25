5 years of Kaabil: Preity Zinta Cried After Watching The Film

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starrer film Kaabil released on January 25, 2017. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film did good business at the box office. Along with Hrithik and Yami, the film also had Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Urvashi Rautela. This movie was released in China as well where the Chinese fans went crazy after looking at Hrithik.

Today, since the film has completed 5 years, let’s have a look at some interesting instances related to the film.

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Hrithik are said to be each other’s good friends. Even today people remember their film Koi Mil Gaya. Preity once revealed that she had tears in her eyes after watching Hrithik and Yami in Kaabil. After the release of the film, in a live chat with her fans Preity said that Hrithik and Yami made her cry. A fan asked Preity if she saw Kaabil. To this question she replied that she liked both Kaabil and Hrithik. Preity said that according to her, Hrithik’s performance in Kaabil was his best after Koi Mil Gaya.

Hrithik is undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood. When Kaabil was released in China Hrithik’s Chinese fans gave him a special name. Chinese fans started calling him Da Shuai, in Mandarin language which means handsome, graceful and smart. According to the media reports, Hrithik’s Chinese fans went so crazy that they started writing him mails.

Hrithik and Yami played the roles of blind husband and wife in this film. Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy played villains. The entire story of the film was very engaging and all the actors did fantastic work.

