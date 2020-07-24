5 Years of Masaan: Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi Remember Film with Throwback Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi have shared heartfelt posts on Instagram on their film Masaan’s fifth anniversary.

Vicky shared throwback pictures from movie sets on the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Shweta shared a carousel of pictures from the day of screening, various press conferences and some other behind the scene moments. Giving an insight into how she felt on the date of release, Shweta mentioned that she had butterflies in her tummy as she watched the premiere of her film in Benaras.

Expressing her joy and emphasising the importance of the ‘first Friday’ Shweta stated, “One of the most important things for an actor is that first Friday, when the world sees them on the BIG screen for the first time. And I really couldn't have asked for a better one (sic).”

Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial debut film Masaan had hit the theatres on July 24, 2015. The main characters in the film apart from Shweta were played by Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Mishra and Richa Chaddha.

The film was also screened at the prestigious Cannes film festival in the UnCertain Regard section in the year 2015. Meanwhile, lead actor Vicky Kaushal too has shared some stills from the film on the occasion. He has captioned the series of photos with balloon emojis.