'50 Days for RRR': 4 Years Since SS Rajamouli Shared This Pic With NTR Jr, Ram Charan

It’s been four years since director SS Rajamouli shared a picture with superstars NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan who star in his next titled, RRR. After a long wait, the film is now all set to hit the screens soon. After Bahubali’s huge success, everyone was interested in knowing who Rajamouli will be working with next.

4 years since he posted this pic leaving room for so many speculations… 3 years since we began filming #RRRMovie… 50 Days for you to experience the magic on the big screen 💥💥 Oohinchani Chitra Vichitram… Snehaaniki Chaachina Hastham…❤️🙌🏻 Jan 7th, Let’s blast!! https://t.co/S0prnnO4FM — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 18, 2021

The picture of these three together created a buzz in the industry. On this special occasion, the unit of the film wrote a special message on Twitter. On Thursday, November 18, the team celebrated four years of this special day. The official twitter handle of RRR movie quotetweeted SS Rajamouli’s old tweet in which the director is seen sitting with Ram Charan and NTR JR on a couch.

The tweet said that it has been 4 years since Rajamouli posted this picture leaving room for so much speculation. It added that it has been 3 years since they began filming RRR. There are 50 days left for the audience to experience the magic on the big screen.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 7 next year and the fans as well as cinemalovers are eagerly waiting for its release. But the makers have been intelligent enough to keep the audience engaged by giving regular updates.

Recently, a song titled, ‘Naatu Naatu’, from the film was released and took the internet by storm. People are loving its upbeat music. This pan-India movie will be one of the biggest multi-starrer projects of the Telugu cinema. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be a part of this project.

