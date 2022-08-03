52nd Kerala State Film Awards Ceremony Postponed

The Kerala State film Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the red alert issued for heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Culture Minister VN Vasavan informed about the postponement of the 52nd State Film Awards ceremony in a Facebook post. The minister mentioned that the award distribution ceremony has been postponed due to the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for eight districts of the state.

The minister said that the revised date for the ceremony will be announced soon.

“Due to the red alert that has been imposed in districts including Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala State Film Award ceremony that was scheduled to be held at the Nishagandhi theatre has been postponed. The revised date will be announced soon,” Vasavan said in his Facebook post.



The 52nd Kerala State Films Awards was announced on May 27. Biju Menon and Joju George shared the best actor award for the films Aarkkariyam and Nayattu, respectively. Revathi has been conferred the best actress award for the horror thriller Bhoothakaalam.

Here is the full list of the awardees for the 52nd Kerala State Films Awards:

Best Director – Dileesh Pothan (Joji)

Best Story – Shahi Kabir (Nayattu)

Best Screenplay (Original) – Krishand RK for (Avasa Vyooham)

Best Screenplay (Adapted) — Shyam Pushkaran (Joji)

Best Music Composer – Hisham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam)

Best Background Music – Justin Varghese (Joji)

Best Editor – Mahesh Narayanan, Rajesh Rajendran (Nayattu)

Best Cinematography – Madhu Neelakantan (Churuli)

Best Character Actor (Male) – Sumesh Moor (Kala)

Best Character Actor (Female) – Unnimaya Prasad (Joji)

Best Debutant Director – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda (Hawk’s Muffin)

Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam

Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan (Niraye Thathakalulla Maram)

Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu (Thala)

Best Sound Designing – Renganath Ravi (Churuli)

Best Processing Lab/Colourist – Liju Prabhakar, Rang Rays Media Works (Churuli)

Best Dubbing Artiste (Female) – Devi S (Drishyam 2)

Best Choreography – Arun Lal (Chavittu)

Best Makeup – Renjith Ambadi (Aarkkariyam)

Best Costume – Melwi J (Minnal Murali)

Best VFX – Andrew D’Cruz (Minnal Murali)

Best Art Direction – AV Gokuldas (Thuramukham)

Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok, Sonu KV (Chavittu)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Pradeep Kumar (Ravil, Minnal Murali)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Sithara Krishnakumar (Paal Nilavil, Kaanekkaane)

Best Lyrics – BK Harinarayanan (Kanneer Kadanju, Kaadakalam)

Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan (Avanovilona)

Special Jury Mention – Jeo Baby (Freedom Fight)

Special Award in Any Category for Women/Transgender – Negha S (Antharam)

