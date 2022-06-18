Kannada TV Show Nammane Yuvarani Completes 1000 Episodes

Kannada television show Nammane Yuvarani has reached a big milestone. The show recently completed 1000 episodes. The television series, which airs on Colors Kannada channel since 2019, added this feather in its cap on June 16. It is expected that the cast and crew of the show are soon likely to celebrate their success in a grand manner.

The story of the show revolves around two daughters-in-law, Meera and Ahalya. Where Ahalya is the perfect daughter-in-law, Meera is just the opposite and no one trusts her in the house. However, the story takes an interesting turn when following certain circumstances it becomes Meera’s responsibility to save the house from ruin.

The family drama is headlined by Raghu, Kavya Mahadev, Deepak Gowda and Ankita Amar in the roles of Saketh Rajguru, Ahalya Rajguru, Aniketh Rajguru and Meera Rajguru, respectively.

The show has become one of the most loved daily soaps among Kannada television viewers. The rating of the show was declining a bit earlier, but in the recent past it yet again managed to score better on the TRP charts.

Earlier in February, the show had hit headlines following the absence of Aniketh and Meera aka Deepak Gowda and Ankitha Amar, who plays the lovable on-screen couple from the daily soap. It was reported that the duo had quit the daily soap mid-way and the reason behind their decision was unknown.

However, later actor Raghu, who portrays the character of Saketh in Nammane Yuvarani, elucidated in a LIVE interaction with fans via his Instagram handle that the duo is likely to make a comeback in the show. In September 2019, the show bagged 5th position in BARC ratings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.