53rd International Film Festival: Horror Films Added to This Year's Macabre Dreams

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India will be held between November 20 and November 28 this year. According to renowned filmmaker John Carpenter, who has struck fear in the hearts of moviegoers with films like Village of the Damned, Christine, and The Fog has rightly said, “Horror is a universal language.” With this thought in mind, the focal point of this year’s film festival is Macabre Dreams which will be housing a quartet of newly-released horror movies that are likely to leave a lasting impression among audiences.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the four films included in the spooky-fest are as follows:

Night Siren (Slovakia / 2022):

Helmed by Tereza Nvotova, Night Siren reveals the story of a young woman who visits her native village in a mountain to unearth the truth about her disturbing childhood. However, on her path of discovery, age-old legends, and folklore start to blend with modern reality which leads the villagers to blame the woman for murder and witchcraft. Containing 7 chapters, this horror film also touches on the topics of misogyny, mass hysteria, and xenophobia still prevalent in today’s society.

Huesera (Peru / 2022)

Huesera tells the tale of a pregnant woman named Valeria played by Natalia Solian, who is constantly petrified by visions of spider-like things, supernatural occurrences, and occult threats. To break free from her troubles she takes a trip down memory lane to her once carefree life, rekindling with her first love, Octavia. Huesera is directed and written by Mexican filmmaker Michelle Garza Cervera.

Venus (Spain / 2022)

This supernatural movie, helmed by Jaume Balagueró, begins with a ballet dancer, working at a nightclub, who steals a bag filled with pills. However, things do not go as planned and she is forced to hide in her sister’s flat to seek refuge from a group of goons also seeking the bag. Adding a special twist, the story then moves on to show a bigger threat lurking in the refuge which is far greater than the men looking for her. Venus is inspired by the short story, The Dreams in the Witch House written by H. P. Lovecraft.

Hatching (Finland, Sweden / 2022)

Taking a unique take on the psychological genre, Hatching, directed by Hanna Bergholm revolves around a young girl Tinja, who is a master at gymnastics. She is desperate to impress her mother, who in turn is obsessed with presenting the perfect family online. The story starts when Tinja brings home a unique egg that hatches to reveal a bizarre creature, which she names Alli. Alli grows to become Tinja’s doppelganger who acts upon the repressed emotions of Tinja.

