55-year-old Milind Soman Runs on the Beach in His Birthday Suit, Fans Respond with Memes

Milind Soman is proving once again that his ability to shock and inspire awe hasn't waned with time. 25 years after his controversial nude photoshoot with Madhu Sapre, the model-actor and fitness enthusiast has reminded fans on his 55th birthday that he still isn't afraid of making a bold statement.

On his birthday, Milind posted a photo of him as running naked on the beach. The photo shows him wearing nothing as he sprints along the water, a picture perfect capture by wife Ankita Konwar. Showing off Milind's fabulous body at 55, the post attracted both flak and praise in equal measure. While some followers lauded Milind's bold move, others deemed it unnecessary.

"Happy birthday Milind Soman! You look like the poster child for Ancient Greece," read one comment. Another said, "Men never look beautiful in nude..but this is truly beautiful photo. Happy birthday Birthday cakeBirthday cake Stay blessed. Stay fit and healthy."

His Twitter post has been attracting a number of funny memes as well.

One comment also compared his old photo shoot from 1995 with the new photo posted on his birthday.

How it started vs how it is going. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/OAimhjmAN5 — Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) November 4, 2020

In the 1995 ad, Milind Soman and Madhu Sapre had posed nude for the print advert for a shoe brand, with a python wrapped around them and the shoes being their only accessories.