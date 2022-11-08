57-Year-Old Babloo Prithiveeraj To Tie The Knot With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Sheetal

Veteran Tollywood actor Babloo Prithiveeraj, who has delivered an immense contribution to the cine industry has given his fans a shocking surprise. Babloo, who was previously married to Beena in 1994, will now tie the knot for the second time with 24-year-old Sheetal. 57-year-old Babloo’s marriage has become the talk of the town lately, especially because of their massive age difference.

Babloo, 57, parted ways with her former partner Beena a few years ago. They have a son, Ahad Mohan. Ahad is 27 years old. Babloo’s would-be-wife is not only 33 years younger than him, but also 2 years younger than Ahad. The couple were subjected to immense trolling from netizens because of their huge age gap.

Babloo addressed the trolls on social media and asserted that she finds nothing wrong “in loving a young girl.” “If Sheetal’s family has no problem with her marrying me, then what is the problem with these people?” I don’t think there is anything wrong in loving a young girl,” he shared.

Speaking with entertainment portal Indiaglitz, the actor further heaped praise on Sheetal, calling her very “mature” for her age. “Sheetal, for her age, is very mature-minded. She has the wisdom of a grandmother. I am fit. We both vibe well both mentally and intellectually. Sheetal’s thinking is refined. I am very young at heart,” the actor added.

Earlier, in an interview, Sheetal was also asked whether she would be able to take care of Babloo’s son Ahad since she is 24 and he is 27, to which Sheetal gave a befitting reply. “Ahad is 2 years older than me. But he is still a child. If you meet Ahad, you will get a lot of positivity. I have learned many things from Ahad. One of them is caring for others and listening to yourself. I have spent a lot of time with him. I am very happy with him,” she had said.

Going by her profession, Sheetal is a gym trainer and belongs to Andhra Pradesh. Both Babloo and Sheetal are gym freaks. They are often seen sharing pictures and videos of working out on social media. Babloo and Sheetal’s marriage date has not been announced as of yet.

