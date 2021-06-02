6 Amazing Bollywood Films Based on the Found Family Trope

When we talk about Bollywood tropes, we think of the typical boy-meets-girl tropes. However, there are some films in Bollywood that are based on the Found Family trope.

A Found Family trope is when a character forms a close, family-like bond with people they are not related to him or her by blood. Such characters are not close to their own families or have strained relationships with them.

Take a look at some films which deal with the Found Family trope.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a popular film about a group of friends going on a great trip and forming an everlasting bond. However, the film is also based on the found family trope. Deepika Padukone’s character Naina’s family is controlling and strict, so meeting others gives her a sense of independence and eventually family. Same happens with Bunny who has a strained relationship with his father and step-mother.

Swades

Mohan Bhargav (Shah Rukh Khan), a NASA scientist, comes to India to find his beloved nanny. In the process, he finds a family among the villagers and a sense of purpose. His bond with Kaveri Amma, a mother figure, also solidifies. Swades is a heartwarming film, and even though it is subtle, the found family trope is apparent in the film.

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid by Ayan Mukerji is about a wild child growing up and finding his own footing. The first image you associate with the film is how Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) is the only one dressed in a T-shirt in an elevator full of men in suits. However, the film is also based on the found family trope. After falling out with this strict father, he finds a family with Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) and his friends.

English Vinglish

Sashi (Sridevi) is disrespected by her teenage daughter and husband because she cannot speak or read in English. But when she goes to America, she starts taking English classes. The other students in the class are not only relatable for her, they actually understand her. She eventually finds a family in them.

Queen

In Queen, Rani (Kangana Ranaut) finds a best friend and sister in Rajlakshmi (Lisa Haydon). She also finds a family in her Parisian roommates. They are all misfits like her but they genuinely love and support her. Queen might be a film about a woman’s resilience, but it is also about the importance of having good friends.

Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi by Gauri Shinde brings the very important topic of mental health to the mainstream. Before the film, we rarely got to watch a main character in a film go to therapy regularly. Kaira (Alia Bhatt) navigated her abandonment issues with Dr Jahangir (Shah Rukh Khan) and eventually formed a really strong bond with him. Because of her therapy, she grew closer to her friends and little brother, making them her new family.

