This year saw OTTs emerging as the most important place for film releases, but that didn’t come without a glitch as they also became the dumping ground for unfinished or badly made films.

So, here’s the list of 6 really fantastic and 5 below average films that released in 2020.

Let’s start with the best ones:

Thappad: Anubhav Sinha, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and a stellar ensemble, presented the anti-thesis of Kabir Singh that no violence can be acceptable in a relationship. But it’s not just the subject which made Thappad special as its treatment and pace were absolutely spot-on. How Sinha took one incident of ten seconds and weaved an intriguing drama around it, has been a masterclass in direction.

Kaamyaab: After Ankhon Dekhi and Kadvi Hawa, Sanjay Mishra once again proved what commitment means for him! Director Hardik Mehta narrated the story of Sudheer, a ‘non-lead’ actor wanting to be featured in his 500th film with so much empathy that you couldn’t stop rooting for him.

Axone: Probably the most hard-hitting film of the year, Nicholas Kharkongor bared realities as they are. We all have been the victims and the perpetrators of racial discrimination and this film shows how it impacts our subconscious.

Gulabo Sitabo: One of my favourite directors, Shoojit Sircar once again ditched the norms mainstream Bollywood stars are bound with and gave us a slice of life film that worked on so many levels. Isn’t there a Mirza in all of us?

Halahal: Randeep Jha’s film stood out because of its treatment of the middleclass apprehensions and greed. Barun Sobti headlines this gripping narrative about the corruption we are forced to live with.

Serious Men: You could never doubt Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and even if you did, he would collaborate with somebody like Sudhir Mishra and make you bow. Unbound aspirations never kill us, do they?

Now, the films which made us regret picking them:

Sadak 2: Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after decades couldn’t generate any sparks. It’s a film that could finish careers and sanity.

Laxmmi: Akshay Kumar has been maintaining a certain standard in his films in recent years, given the major star he is, but this time, it just went out of hand.

Mrs Serial Killer: ‘What’s worse than finding a worm in the apple you are eating?’

‘Half a worm.’

Leaving it there!

Virgin Bhanupriya: I am convinced that people sometimes do take the freedom of expression for a ride in the world’s biggest democracy.

Durgamati: What would you choose between a good ghost and a bad ghost? Whatever you choose, just don’t be a Durgamati!