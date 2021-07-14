6 Best Fan Theories to Look Forward to Ahead of Loki Finale

This article contains spoilers for Loki.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 gamble of releasing series based on its popular characters, is really paying off. Throughout the last five weeks, fans of Loki have paid close attention to the show, mapping out tiny details and coming up with theories in anticipation of the finale. Loki has now been touted as one of the best ventures undertaken by the MCU.

In the fifth episode, we saw Loki meet all the other versions of him at the Void, where he woke up after being pruned. We saw the adorable, albeit scary alligator Loki. We saw Kid Loki whose Nexus event was killing Thor. We also saw classic Loki, who had a much bigger role than we anticipated. Then, there was President Loki, who fans thought would have had a big role in the show, but ended up being a brief breath of fresh air. Then there is Alioth, a beast who keeps people from leaving the void.

We then saw Loki reunite with Mobius and Sylvie, who were all pruned and ended up in the void. Sylvie then tells Loki that she can enchant Alioth, and find out who actually is responsible for creating the TVA. In the last scene we see Loki, Sylvie and Classic Loki put their powers together to outsmart Alioth. The show left us with the fleeting image of a castle far away, giving us a hint as to who is behind these developments.

Now, picking up the easter eggs from the entire series, eagle-eyed fans have come up with fan theories to predict the end of the show. Some of these allude to bigger villains, some of them point to existing characters, but most of these are definitely mind blowing. Let us take a look:

King Loki Variant

One of the most popular fan-theories that have surfaced online is that the force behind TVA is an evil or King Variant of Loki himself. This came up after Marvel released a mid-season teaser, which saw an image of Loki sitting on the throne. Now that we know that Loki and Sylvie are heading towards a castle, and that image is still unaccounted for, people are sure that the big baddie of the show is Loki himself.

Another variation of this theory is that Classic Loki, who sacrificed his life to help Sylvie and Loki might be the King Loki. We saw that he had already faked his death from Thanos, and might have done to fool the two of them too. While this negates the heartwarming impact his character made in the episode 5, it will still be a fun twist.

Kang the Conqueror

Another big fan theory is that Loki’s end will connect directly with Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. The film’s villain will be Kang the Conqueror, one of the big baddies in the Marvel comics. Before episode 4, fans had stated that Kang the Conqueror was one of the Time-Keepers. Now that we know that they are fake, we know that is not the case. However, that still doesn’t change that there is a big scope for Kang to make an appearance. According to eagle-eyed fans, the TVA takes place inside the quantum realm. According to viral videos, the Quantum Realm city seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp is actually visible in the TVA. This all alludes to the connection with Kang.

However, if we see WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, no big characters are introduced in the last episode. All the fan theories about Mephisto became futile in the finale. If we watch it with the same lense, there is a small chance of a new villain to come up in the last episode.

Infinity Stones

This is one of the more puzzling fan theories. According to fans all six episodes depict one infinity stone. Each episode had a different palette, which matched the colour of the infinity stone. In a nutshell, people are saying that the last episode signifies the Space Stone that was inside Loki’s Sceptre. The Space Stone makes a person travel through different places in the universe, or beyond. If that is true, it might be the beginning of the multiverse storyline, which will connect Loki with Doctor Strange 2 and Ant Man 3.

Renslayer all along

Just like Agatha had been the villain in WandaVision all along, Ravonna Renslayer might have been the villain behind the TVA. Her unwavering devotion to the TVA, despite knowing the truth behind it, shows there is more to her than she lets on. On the other hand, in the comics, Ravonna Renslayer was the daughter of King Carelius, a ruler in 40th century Earth. She is also the lover of Kang the Conqueror. This is too big of a coincidence for Renslayer to just be a TVA judge.

Castle Doom

The castle that we were left with in Episode 5, makes people think that the villain in Loki is Castle Doom, the home of the big Marvel villain Doctor Doom. While Doctor Doom fights the Fantastic Four, his presence can set up the Fantastic Four movie, which has been announced and will be directed by Jon Watts in the MCU. However, introducing Doctor Doom, just like Kang, might be unlikely, as the focus will be taken away from Loki.

Sylvie manipulates Loki

A lot of fans are saying that in true Loki style, Sylvie will be betraying the God of Mischief in the last episode. While it will be heartbreaking to watch, it will be fun to see how Lokis evolve but keep some parts of themselves intact. In the MCU our Loki has gone through a lot of redemption, and Sylvie hasn’t. Similarly, Sylvie was a serial killer a few episodes ago.

Directed by Kate Herron and created by Michael Waldron, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha Raw and Wunmi Mosaku in pivotal roles. Loki is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

