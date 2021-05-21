6 Bollywood Actors Who Left a Mark with Their Hollywood Debut

In recent times, Hollywood has been showing inclusivity by broadening its horizon and featuring artists from different communities. While Hollywood stars like Sylvester Stallone, Sarah Thompson, Paul Blackthorne or Denise Richards have made appearances in Bollywood films and found acceptance within our audience, some prominent names from Bollywood, too, have found the same love there.

Today, we take a look at some of those celebrities who had their Hollywood debuts and how that turned out to be for them.

Huma Qureshi

A recent addition to the list, Huma Qureshi featured in Zack Snyder’s zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead that released on Netflix on Friday, May 21. Although the Gangs of Wasseypur actress is one film old in Hollywood, her debut can surely open up windows of opportunity for her in the future.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the TV show Quantico. After a successful career in Bollywood, Chopra made sure to take the success to Hollywood as well. And she managed to carve a name for herself in that industry while juggling with work back home. However, she has not completely lost her touch with the Indian film industry.

Irrfan Khan

He rose to international success after playing the role of a police inspector in the critically acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire (2008). He had also featured in Mira Nair’s New York, I Love You opposite Natalie Portman and the HBO series In Treatment. He was also seen in The Amazing Spiderman (2012), Life of Pi and Jurrasic World. His last Hollywood appearance was in the Inferno, where he had starred opposite Tom Hanks. After the tragic incident of his death, big names from Hollywood had come together to pay tribute to the actor.

Anil Kapoor

There is no doubt about Anil Kapoor’s legacy in Bollywood. Appearing in over 100 films, he has established himself as a global star. He has appeared in quite a few Hollywood films and his most remarkable performances include Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Slumdog Millionaire bagged the BAFTA and Golden Globes awards and Kapoor earned world praise for his portrayal of the conniving television game show host. In Mission Impossible, he had shared the screen with Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World is an icon both in her homeland and foreign soil. She has quite a few Hollywood projects in her bag, including The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and The Mistress of Spices. In recent times, her presence in Hollywood seems to be fading but she did make a mark while she kept working there. In fact, in an old interview from 2012, actor Brad Pitt had revealed that he would love to share the screen with her sometime.

Naseeruddin Shah

A powerhouse of an actor, Naseeruddin Shah can be rightfully called one of Bollywood’s best actors. Shah has several accolades to his name for his prolific acting on both stage and the screen. He is also an influential figure in Indian parallel cinema. And his Hollywood presence, too, has been no less powerful. His prominent work there includes The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great New Wonderful.

