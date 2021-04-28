6 Bollywood Celebrities Who are Also Published Authors

Bollywood actors have proved time and again that they are the best at entertaining audiences by providing a complete package of dance, music, and drama. Most of them have shined in their own way, but some have not limited themselves only to entertaining audiences on screen. Out of many new things that the actors have ventured into, we take a look at some of the celebrities who tried their luck at writing and left a mark there as well.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra recently published her second book What’s Up With Me? which deals with puberty and menstruation. Written from a young girl’s perspective, the book delves deeper into issues one face during puberty and how one comes to terms with the changes happening within. Chopra’s first book was Acting Smart which became a best seller on its release.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi, one of the Bollywood actors who also had a successful Hollywood venture turned into an author at the age of 75 with his recently published autobiography titled Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor. Apart from his success, the book talks of the low points in the actor’s life, including the untimely demise of his son. The launch event of the book happened on April 19.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-authored his memoir An Ordinary Life with Rituparna Chatterjee. It tells the story of how Nawaz became one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood from being a small-town Muzzaffarnagar guy who moved to Delhi to try his luck at the theatre. The book was first published in October 2017.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah’s impact in the industry of his calibre as an artist needs no separate introduction. The multifaceted actor also shows his excellence as a writer in his book titled And Then One Day: A Memoir. Shah’s memoir captures his journey as an actor and a person hailing from the small lanes of Meerut. The memory was first published in 2018.

Twinkle Khanna

Actress Twinkle Khanna has often made headlines for her witty statements and quirkiness. And her book Pyjamas Are Forgiving just goes on to prove her sarcasm and humour is on point. The book tells the story of a middle-aged woman suffering from sleep disorder, and was first published in 2018.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana in his book Cracking The Code: My Journey To Bollywood maps out his career in Hindi cinema and tries to outline what road a person can take if they want to make it big in showbiz. He co-wrote the book with his wife Tahira Kashyap. It was first published in 2015.

