6 Bollywood Comedies That Had Unique Take on Weddings

The upcoming wedding comedy 14 Phere starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda is releasing on July 23 on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film tells the story of a young couple who are from different communities and hence they trick their respective families to marry each other. A situational comedy, 14 Phere revolves around the crazy events that surround two weddings. In anticipation of the film, let us look at other Bollywood movies that had a unique take on weddings.

Roohi

The Bollywood horror-comedy Roohi saw a woman being possessed by a witch whose wish it was to get married. We see the other characters around Roohi try different ways to save her, including getting her to marry a man without her wish. However, the twist in the film comes when Roohi decides to be her own saviour and marries herself. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli, directed by Abhishek Dogra is a wedding comedy where a con-woman gets married several times. We see a group of con artists pretending to be a family, as they cheat unsuspecting grooms. Dolly’s modus operandi is that she slips sleeping tablets into her groom and his family’s food and steals everything they own. When a relentless groom teams up with a cop, Dolly and her ‘family’ find themselves at the end of their rope. The film stars Sonam Kapoor, along with Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Happy Bhag Jayegi

In this 2016 film, Harpreet or Happy Kaur is a runaway bride that causes ruckus with her actions in both India and Pakistan. She plans to elope with her boyfriend, but accidentally reaches Lahore in a lorry. There she blackmails a couple to help her. Happy Bhag Jayegi, with its ensemble cast was quite popular upon release and it’s sequel was also made in 2018. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Bhag Jayegi stars Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Shuddh Desi Romance, by Maneesh Sharma was quite ahead of its time as it preached that it was not necessary to get married to have a fulfilling relationship. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor, Shudh Desi Romance chronicles the tale of two lovers who keep running away from their weddings due to the fear of marriage.

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi by Laxman Utekar is another film which talks about live-in relationships. However, unlike Shuddh Desi Romance, the protagonists are shown as desperate get married. A young couple, played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, live together, lying that they are married. However, when their family finds out, they accept their “marriage." Wrecked by guilt, they try to get married but fail repeatedly.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the sequel of the hit 2011 film starring Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan. In the first film we see the hilarious events which lead to Tanu and Manu, two polar opposite people, getting together. The second film takes place a few years after their marriage. When cracks appear in their marriage, Manu starts falling for another woman, who is a lookalike of his ex. Things only get more complicated for him when Tanu gatecrashes his wedding. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles.

