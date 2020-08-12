6 Bollywood Detective Films That Deserve A Fresh Round of Applause

Anyone who has grown up reading Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes or any cinematic version of it, knows that a good detective film does not only depend on the twists and turns of the plot but also the charisma of the protagonist. This week we bring to you a list of the best detective movies made in Bollywood that will leave you in suspense till the last scene.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Undoubtedly one of the best works of late Sushant Singh Rajput, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy by Dibakar Banerjee is based on Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's character that first appeared in the 1932 story Satyanweshi. In the 2015 film, Byomkesh, who is fresh out of college, investigates the disappearance of a chemist. This seemingly uncomplicated case leads to a much larger and devastating connection. Sushant is a delight to watch from the beginning to the unexpected climax.

Manorama Six Feet Under

Navdeep Singh's 2007 thriller is one of the darker films to be listed here. It seeks inspiration from the 1974 film Chinatown by Roman Polanski. Abhay Deol stars as Satyaveer Singh Randhawa, a down-on-his-luck public works engineer, whose life changes when he accepts payment from a mysterious Mrs. PP Rathore. All is not what it seems and there are much larger and dangerous forces at play.

Bobby Jasoos

Unlike the previous films, Bobby Jasoos takes the lighter approach towards sleuthing, somewhat like a Miss Marple and Nancy Drew. Directed by Samar Shaikh, Vidya Balan stars as Bobby, a detective who looks at petty cases of conflict in her town. She then gets hired to track down two girls and a boy by a rich man. She, however, finds herself struggling with the motive behind her task. Bobby Jasoos is a funny and refreshing film and breaks the glass ceiling for a woman investigator.

Jagga Jasoos

Another comedic approach to detective and crime stories, Jagga Jasoos by Anurag Basu is the story of Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor), a boy whose adoptive father has disappeared mysteriously after enrolling him into a boarding school. He receives one video-letter from his father every year, and when they suddenly stop coming, he decides to investigate the matter with the help of a journalist (Katrina Kaif).

Baadshah

Before Abbas-Mustan made Race, they made Baadshah, an equally twisty film but with plenty of humour. Diehard fans of Shah Rukh Khan already know about this quirky film and probably remember the various high-tech gadgets he used. Raj, an aspiring detective, wants to follow his deceased father's footsteps and starts his own agency called Baadshah Detective Agency. He is desperate to get a big break. However, when he is hired for a simple case to rescue a hostage, a crazy twist of fate brings him face to face with a case much larger than he had anticipated.

Bees Saal Baad

Biren Nag's 1962 classic starring Biswajit Chatterjee and Waheeda Rehman is a film that deserves to be on every list. The film is a loose adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of the Baskervilles, as well as the novel Nishithini Bivishika. A spirit of a young girl, who died after being assaulted by a Thakur, haunts their residence. The Thakur and his son are killed by the vengeful spirit. When the grandson Kumar comes to his ancestral home, he is warned by locals that he will be killed next. However, he does not believe them and stays anyway. Here he meets Radha, a carefree girl with whom he forms a bond. After an attempt on Kumar's life, Radha tries to figure out the reality behind the evil spirit.