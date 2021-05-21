6 Bollywood Films That Celebrate the Spirit of Monsoon

The monsoon season has an intense relationship with Hindi films. Rains symbolise love, passion and even destruction. It can also add to the drama of the story.

Let’s take a look at some excellent Bollywood films which use the season as an important part of the story:

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, Lagaan tells the story of a farmer who accepts the challenge to beat the British in cricket. In Lagaan, monsoon is not just a character, it is the primary motivation behind the villagers standing together for their rights. The monsoons, or the lack thereof, is the catalyst for action in the film. Gowariker also aptly equated songs and emotions with the changing seasons, thereby connecting sadness and frustration with drought and happiness with the rain.

Wake Up Sid

When a rich and lazy boy from Mumbai, who isn’t motivated to do anything with his life, meets an aspiring writer who works hard to achieve her goals, he is inspired to do better. Wake Up Sid is a love letter to the city of Mumbai, the city of dreams. Instead of showing the destructive side of monsoons, the director shows the romantic side. Hence, the two friends profess their feelings and become lovers in the pouring rain. This movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

Life in a Metro

Nine people find their lives intertwined in a complicated way. That is the gist of Life In a Metro. Various incidents are responsible for how the film proceeds. However, apart from the city of Mumbai, the monsoon connects these individual stories. People find love and also lose it during the rains. Life in a Metro stars Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Dharmendra and Nafisa Ali.

Guru

Guru is the story of a man who leaves his village to start a business in Mumbai and faces a lot of difficulties. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. It is very easy to think of the ‘Barso Re’ song and Aishwarya Rai’s performance when you think of the rains in Guru. However, it is much more than that. Mani Ratnam uses rain to show pivotal moments in not only Guru and Sujata’s story, but Shyam (Madhavan) and Meenakshi’s (Vidya Balan) story as well.

Taal

Directed by Subhash Ghai, this movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. This movie tells the story of an aspiring singer whose talents are recognised by a music producer after she is humiliated by her boyfriend’s family. Aishwarya Rai’s character was introduced with the help of rain, and it cemented her status as a serious actress in the industry. Ghai also used rain-showers in pivotal moments in the film.

Dil Toh Paagal Hai

It is a musical about three dancers, Rahul, Nisha and Pooja. This movie was directed by Yash Chopra and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film obviously celebrates the spirit of monsoon with the song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’, but many other important scenes are also set with rains in the backdrop. The most important of these being the scene in which Rahul professes his love to Pooja.

