2-min read

6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide

Here are the box office records Avengers Endgame broke in India and in rest of the world.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide
Avengers Endgame is killing it at the box office, setting unprecedented records.
At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wiped half of the population of the universe with a snap of his fingers. And now, with the release of Avengers: Endgame, the earth's mightiest superheroes avenged it by not only bringing the population back but also by smashing the box office.

This weekend, with the culmination of Marvel’s decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame broke nearly all box records imaginable. Film trade analysts did predict it to be a massive success, but earning USD 1 billion over the weekend was definitely unfathomable.

Here are the box office records Avengers: Endgame broke in India and in rest of the world:

Fastest to earn $1 billion worldwide

The film earned one billion USD in just five days. Previously the record was held by Endgame's prequel Avengers: Infinity War which took 11 days to reach there.

Highest opening weekend gross collection 

Smashing another record held by Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame raked in $1.223 billion dollars worldwide, whereas the former had earned $640 million.

Highest IMAX opening weekend gross collection

Collecting $91.5 million, Marvel's latest outing also became the highest IMAX weekend opener worldwide taking the title away from Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $48 million.

Highest 3D opening weekend gross collection

Surpassing another record of Infinity War, Endgame raked in $540 million on this front. Avengers: Infinity War had made $366 million becoming highest 3D opening weekend gross worldwide in 2018.

Highest Hollywood opener ever in India

In India, the film has become the highest Hollywood opener ever. Avengers: Endgame's box office run in India is likely to touch new heights. After a blockbuster weekend, earning a gross total of over Rs 150 crore nett in three days, the movie's theatre occupancy hasn't dipped in the weekdays yet. Industry insiders have predicted that the film will earn Rs 200 crore by day five.

Fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India

The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Avengers: Endgame collected a massive Rs 53 crore when it released on Friday and went on to collect Rs 51 crore on Saturday, becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, in just two days.

So far, its gross collection in India stands at Rs 225.83 crore. If it maintains the same momentum at the box office, Endgame might surpass the first week collections of DangalTiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and possibly Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also.

