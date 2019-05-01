English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6 Box Office Records Avengers Endgame Broke in India and Worldwide
Here are the box office records Avengers Endgame broke in India and in rest of the world.
Avengers Endgame is killing it at the box office, setting unprecedented records.
Loading...
At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wiped half of the population of the universe with a snap of his fingers. And now, with the release of Avengers: Endgame, the earth's mightiest superheroes avenged it by not only bringing the population back but also by smashing the box office.
This weekend, with the culmination of Marvel’s decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame broke nearly all box records imaginable. Film trade analysts did predict it to be a massive success, but earning USD 1 billion over the weekend was definitely unfathomable.
Here are the box office records Avengers: Endgame broke in India and in rest of the world:
Fastest to earn $1 billion worldwide
The film earned one billion USD in just five days. Previously the record was held by Endgame's prequel Avengers: Infinity War which took 11 days to reach there.
Highest opening weekend gross collection
Smashing another record held by Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame raked in $1.223 billion dollars worldwide, whereas the former had earned $640 million.
Highest IMAX opening weekend gross collection
Collecting $91.5 million, Marvel's latest outing also became the highest IMAX weekend opener worldwide taking the title away from Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $48 million.
Highest 3D opening weekend gross collection
Surpassing another record of Infinity War, Endgame raked in $540 million on this front. Avengers: Infinity War had made $366 million becoming highest 3D opening weekend gross worldwide in 2018.
Highest Hollywood opener ever in India
In India, the film has become the highest Hollywood opener ever. Avengers: Endgame's box office run in India is likely to touch new heights. After a blockbuster weekend, earning a gross total of over Rs 150 crore nett in three days, the movie's theatre occupancy hasn't dipped in the weekdays yet. Industry insiders have predicted that the film will earn Rs 200 crore by day five.
Fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India
The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Avengers: Endgame collected a massive Rs 53 crore when it released on Friday and went on to collect Rs 51 crore on Saturday, becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, in just two days.
So far, its gross collection in India stands at Rs 225.83 crore. If it maintains the same momentum at the box office, Endgame might surpass the first week collections of Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and possibly Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also.
Follow @news18movies for more
This weekend, with the culmination of Marvel’s decade-long cinematic universe, Avengers: Endgame broke nearly all box records imaginable. Film trade analysts did predict it to be a massive success, but earning USD 1 billion over the weekend was definitely unfathomable.
Here are the box office records Avengers: Endgame broke in India and in rest of the world:
Fastest to earn $1 billion worldwide
The film earned one billion USD in just five days. Previously the record was held by Endgame's prequel Avengers: Infinity War which took 11 days to reach there.
Highest opening weekend gross collection
Smashing another record held by Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame raked in $1.223 billion dollars worldwide, whereas the former had earned $640 million.
Highest IMAX opening weekend gross collection
Collecting $91.5 million, Marvel's latest outing also became the highest IMAX weekend opener worldwide taking the title away from Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned $48 million.
Highest 3D opening weekend gross collection
Surpassing another record of Infinity War, Endgame raked in $540 million on this front. Avengers: Infinity War had made $366 million becoming highest 3D opening weekend gross worldwide in 2018.
Highest Hollywood opener ever in India
In India, the film has become the highest Hollywood opener ever. Avengers: Endgame's box office run in India is likely to touch new heights. After a blockbuster weekend, earning a gross total of over Rs 150 crore nett in three days, the movie's theatre occupancy hasn't dipped in the weekdays yet. Industry insiders have predicted that the film will earn Rs 200 crore by day five.
Fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India
The film released across approximately 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Avengers: Endgame collected a massive Rs 53 crore when it released on Friday and went on to collect Rs 51 crore on Saturday, becoming the fastest film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in India, in just two days.
So far, its gross collection in India stands at Rs 225.83 crore. If it maintains the same momentum at the box office, Endgame might surpass the first week collections of Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and possibly Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spurs Misfire, Young Team Shines: 3 Things We Learned From Tottenham vs Ajax
- Wild Elephant Walks Down Guwahati Road, Stalls Traffic For Hours
- Rishi Kapoor Almost Cancer Free, to Be Back in Mumbai Soon, Confirms Randhir Kapoor
- Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales Decline
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results