6 Dystopian Shows That will Give You a Sense of How Bleak the Reality is Right Now

Let's be real, the world is not at its best place right now. From global pandemics to lockdowns to natural disasters, everything seems to be happening at the same time.

This week, we bring to you 6 dystopian shows to get a sense how bleak reality is right now, but also as a wake-up call to save our planet from being the place of nightmares.

Westworld

Based on the 1973 film of the same name, Westworld is a HBO show created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. It is set in a futuristic theme park called Westworld, which is based on the "Wild West." Rich clients interact with android "hosts" who are programmed to serve these guests without harming them. However, the robots malfunction and hell breaks loose. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul, Westworld has won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations.

Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon is a series based on the 2002 novel by Richard K Morgan. Created by Laeta Kalogridis, the show is set in 300 years into the future. The premise of the show crosses dystopian, cyberpunk and mystery genres. New technologies in the future mean that people can change bodies and be brought back from the dead. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, James Purefoy, Martha Higareda, Chris Conner among others.

Black Mirror

Probably the best known show in the list, Black Mirror is a show that, through various stories, talks about how technology can often lead to nightmarish situations if we lose control over it. Creator Charlie Brooker recently said that the world was "too bleak" for a season 6 of Black Mirror - that's how depressing the show is.

The Handmaid's Tale

More political than others on this list, The Handmaid's Tale is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 best-seller. It is based in Gilead, a totalitarian society which used to be a part of the US in the past. Starring Elizabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahvoski among others, the show is a multiple Emmy, Golden Globes and Peabody Awards winner.The 100

This series created by Jason Rothenberg is based on a book series by Kass Morgan. Earth's habitability has been

destroyed due to a nuclear accident. The planet's survivors live in a space habitat called the Ark. A hundred people, including a group of teenage criminals are sent after a century back to Earth to test whether the planet can now be lived in. With seven seasons, this show is the longest running in this list. It will come back for its seventh and final season in 2020. It stars Eliza Taylor, Thomas McDonell, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Christopher Larkin, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Eli Goree in lead roles.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer the series is based on Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed 2013 thriller starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, which was further based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette. Created by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the show follows the film's premise - after an accident freezes the entire world, a continuously moving train becomes the shelter of the survivors. However, the trains eventually becomes a medium of class discrimination and social injustice, with the rich living a deluxe life while the poor starve. The story starts when a group of people discriminated against rise up and try to rebel against the first class, in this case, coaches of the train. It stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in the lead roles.