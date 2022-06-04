6 Father-Daughter Songs From Tamil Films You Will Love

Tamil movies have a lot of hit songs. But the songs that feature a father-daughter duo often touch the hearts of the audiences. Audiences love such songs as they are much more relatable.

Here is a playlist of father daughter songs, which are admired by Tamil cinema lovers.

1. Enthan Vazhkaiyin Anthem: This song is from the movie Chinna Kannamma in 1993. The movie was directed by R Raghu. The song was sung by Mano. Musical was composed by Ilaiyaraaja and lyrics were written by Panchu Arunachalam.

2. Aanandha Yaazhai: What makes a daughter so special to father, the song Aanandha Yaazhai from Thanga Meenkal portrays it the best. In Sriram Parthasarathy’s voice and N Muthukumar’s lyrics this song will bring tears to every parents eyes.

3. Aariro: This song from the 2011 movie Deiva Thirumagal was a huge hit. It has received over 1.4 crore views on YouTube. The song was composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

4. Unakkenna Venum Sollu: Benny Dayal and Mahathi have created magic in Unakkenna Venum Sollu from Yennai Arindhaal. Thamarai’s lyrics bring out the emotion perfectly.

5. Vaa Vaa En Devadhai: This song from the movie Abhiyum Naanum was a great success. The song was sung by Madhu Balakrishnan and music was composed by Vidyasagar.

6. Vaayadi Petha Pullu: This is one of the most adorable songs from the movie Kanna, directed by Arunraja Kamaraja. With lyrics by GKB and sung by Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi the song can please any listener.

These mentioned songs from the Tamil cinema are the best to portray the father-daughter sentiments. And each song has become a huge hit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.