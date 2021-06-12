6 Female-led Crime Thrillers to Watch in Anticipation of Haseen Dillruba

The trailer of Vinil Mathew’s thriller Haseen Dillruba has been released. In the trailer, we see Taapsee Pannu’s character at the centre of a murder mystery. The promising thriller also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

In anticipation of the film, here is a look at other female-driven crime thrillers.

Kahaani

This 2012 film is touted to be director Sujoy Ghosh’s best work till date. Starring Vidya Balan, this thriller tells the story of a pregnant NRI woman who comes to Kolkata to find her missing husband. Vidya Balan is a great actress but in Kahaani we see her pushing her boundaries. With twists and memorable secondary characters like Bob Biswas and Satyaki Sinha, Kahaani is an unforgettable watch.

Gone Girl

David Fincher’s Gone Girl, a film adapted from Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name, starred Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck in the lead roles. When a housewife Amy Dunne goes missing, all signs point to her scrawny husband Nick. When it is revealed that Nick was having an affair, Amy’s disappearance becomes national news. However, there is a lot more to it than what meets the eyes. Rosamund Pike’s performance in the film earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

NH10

Produced by Anushka Sharma, NH10 is a film that should have received much more accolades than it did. A young couple Meera (Anushka) and Arjun (Neil Bhoopalam) go out on a luxury desert vacation. However, they witness a bunch of goons attack a young girl. NH10 is a goosebump-inducing ride from start to finish, which paints the uncomfortable picture of gender-based violence in India. It is a very underrated film which should be watched primarily due to Anushka’s strong performance.

Jackie Brown

Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film starring Pam Grier might be one of his most distinct films. Grier stars as the eponymous flight attendant who will go to any limits to get rich. Jackie Brown’s uber cool aesthetics and gripping storyline make it a very different film from the rest in the list. Jackie Brown is a thriller ahead of its time and shows its protagonists in n unconventional light.

Monster

The chilling story of Aileen Wournous, America’s most prolific female serial killer, was brought to our screens by Patty Jenkins in 2003. The film starred Charlize Theron, who went on to win the Best Actress Oscar for the role. We saw Aileen’s transformation from abused and down-on-her-luck sex worker who went on to become a cold-blooded serial killer. Monster is a very uncomfortable watch as it makes you empathise with a dangerous criminal.

Gemini

Directed by Aaron Katz, this 2017 film starring Zoe Kravitz and Lola Kirke, is an exciting crime-thriller in which the protagonist might or might not be guilty of the crime she is accused of. An assistant Jill LeBeau walks in on her Hollywood starlet boss shot dead in her residence. The detective in the case suspects Jill to have been involved in the crime. On the other hand, Jill is desperate to clear her name and launches her own investigation. With a tight screenplay, Gemini is an edge-of-the-seat watch.

