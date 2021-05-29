6 Films Based on Natural Disasters to Stream Next

As the lockdown continuing to be firmer each day, entertainment is a huge source of relief lately. So, here we have curated a list of some of the films that deal with natural disasters- from volcanic eruptions to cyclones- that you can stream during the lockdown.

Dante’s Peak

The film, set in the fictional town of Dante’s Peak, tries to present the horrors of volcanic eruptions on people coming across it after a dormant volcano suddenly wakes up. From lava destroying everything in its way to an old woman boiling to death, the film has some haunting depictions of the resident’s survival attempts. Directed by Roger Donaldson, the film stars Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, and Charles Hallahan.

The Wave

The Wave directed by Roar Uthaug is a Norgewian disaster film depicting a cataclysmic tsunami. It revolves around a fjord that collapses creating an avalanche and a tsunami. The film was the country’s official submission for the 88th Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film but it failed to secure a nomination. However, it opened to fairly positive reviews.

The Impossible

Another film based on tsunami, The Impossible stands out because it reiterates the true experiences of a woman and her family who were stuck amid the deadly Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. Directed by J. A. Bayona, the film shows the family’s struggle to find their way to safety after they are caught in Thailand following the deadly event. The film features Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, and Tom Holland.

Twister

Directed by Jan de Bont, Twister revolves around two storm chasers on the verge of divorce trying to deploy an advanced weather alert system. But to do so they have to put themselves in the face of destructive tornadoes. The film is based on a screenplay written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin and stars Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, and Jami Gertz among others.

Avalanche

This disaster film revolves around a group of people whose vacation goes wary after they are stuck following an avalanche of snow crashing into their resort. The film chronicles the tale of their survival attempt. It is directed by Corey Allen and stars Rock Hudson, Robert Forster, and Mia Farrow.

The Perfect Storm

The Perfect Storm revolves around the Andrea Gail incident, which was a commercial fishing vessel that was destroyed after it was caught amid The Perfect Storm, a hurricane in the sea. The film shows a group of fishermen fight for their life after they are caught up in the storm, with no survivor standing. One of the most heart-wrenching scenes from the film was when the vessel was overturned after getting hit by a wave, and it drowned into the depths of the Atlantic ocean. It is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Sebastian Junger.

